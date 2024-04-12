Grosenick Recalled by Predators

April 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Troy Grosenick from Milwaukee.

Grosenick owns a 17-7-1 record, 2.56 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and two shutouts in 28 appearances for the Admirals this season. The 6-foot-1, 181-pound goaltender won 14 straight games from Nov. 11-Feb. 24 - tying the Milwaukee franchise record - helping the Admirals to a current 43-21-1-1 record (88 points), the best in the AHL's Central Division. On Wednesday, Grosenick was named the Admirals' nominee for the AHL's Man of the Year award, chosen for his outstanding contributions to the local community and charitable organizations during the 2023-24 season.

Undrafted, Grosenick is in his 11th professional season, posting a career AHL record of 160-100-31 with Milwaukee, Lehigh Valley, Providence, Ontario, San Jose and Worcester. The Brookfield native has also appeared in four NHL games with San Jose and Los Angeles, pitching a shutout in his League debut with the Sharks on Nov. 16, 2014 at Carolina. Prior to turning pro, he spent three seasons at Union College and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 2012 as he helped lead the Dutchmen to the Frozen Four for the first time in school history.

The Admirals get back at it on Friday night when they begin a 3-in-3 weekend by hosting the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

