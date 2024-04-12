Crunch Fall to Marlies, 2-1, in Shootout

April 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Toronto Marlies, 2-1, in a shootout tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The loss moves the Crunch to 38-23-4-3 on the season as they suffer their first loss in the eight-game season series against the Marlies.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 28-of-29 shots and 1-of-2 shootout attempts. Dennis Hildeby turned aside 27-of-28 and all three shootout attempts in net for the Marlies. Syracuse was held scoreless on three power play opportunities, while Toronto went 1-for-4.

After a scoreless first period, the Marlies broke the stalemate with a power-play goal late in the second frame. Alex Steeves started the play in the right circle when he sent the puck down to Nick Abruzzese along the goal line. He quickly centered it for Logan Shaw to score with a one-timer from the slot.

With just 4:50 remaining in the game, the Crunch knotted the score to send it into overtime. Alex Barre-Boulet grabbed the puck in the left circle and fired it in past Hildeby.

Neither team found the game-winner in the overtime frame and the contest went to a shootout. Steeves scored the only goal in the second round to give Toronto the victory.

The Crunch and Marlies rematch tomorrow night.

Crunchables: The Crunch are 3-3 in shootouts this season.

American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2024

