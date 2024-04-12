Halonen Helps Comets Gain Point Againt Briuins

April 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - As the Utica Comets dropped the puck against the Providence Bruins on the road Friday night, they only had five games remaining in the schedule. The North Division standings continue to be a focus as the team tries to vault themselves into a playoff position over the following two weekends. The games against the Bruins carried the most weight of any games thus far in the 2023-24 campaign. The Comets mounted an incredible third period comeback to send the game to overtime giving them a huge point in the standings. But, it was the Bruins who skated away with a 5-4 decision. Brian Halonen registered a four point night including three goals and one assist to help the Comets to an additional point in the North Division.

In the opening period, the Bruins came away with a two-goal advantage after they received a tally from Riley Duran at 10:39 on his wrist shot passed Comets goalie Nico Daws. Then, Providence added another goal from Jimmy Lambert's backhand shot at 12:34. At the conclusion of the period, the Comets trailed 2-0.

During the middle frame, the Comets pulled themselves within a goal on the powerplay after Brian Halonen found the loose puck bouncing in front of Providence netminder, Brandon Bussi. Halonen swatted into the net at 1:36 for his 17th of the season. The goal was unassisted. Later, the Bruins retrieved a two-goal advantage after Oskar Steen scored on a rebound after Daws breakaway save at 6:52. The Comets ended the period down, 3-1.

During the final period, Steen scored his second of the contest after his shot beat Daws on the glove side at 4:39 putting Utica down 4-1. Halonen scored his second of the night and his 18th of the season at 9:57 after he deflected a Robbie Russo point shot dragging the Comets within two goals in a 4-2 game. Justin Dowling's one-timer on the powerplay brough the Comets within a goal for his 13th of the season. The Comets pulled their goaltender and tied the game after Halonen's third goal of the contest was setup beautifully by Dowling at 18:08. This brough the game to 4-4. In the overtime session, Patrick Brown won the game for Providence at 3:10 in a 5-4 final.

The teams will have a rematch tomorrow in Providence at 7:00 PM.

