Griffins Finish Season Series Against Rockford with 2-0 Loss
April 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
Grand Rapids Griffins' Michal Teply and Rockford IceHogs' Cam Gray and Louis Crevier on game night
(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Mark Newman/Griffins)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins failed to crack the puzzle of Jaxson Stauber in a 2-0 shutout defeat to the Rockford IceHogs at Van Andel Arena on Friday.
With the loss, both the Griffins' record-setting 19-game (14-0-3-2) home point streak and Sebastian Cossa's 19-game point streak overall (13-0-6) came to an end. The loss was Grand Rapids' first regulation loss at home since Jan. 12, which was also against Rockford. The gap between the Griffins and the IceHogs for second place in the Central Division is now one point with five games remaining for Grand Rapids. The Griffins have been held scoreless five times this season, three of which have been courtesy of Rockford.
The IceHogs put themselves on the board first, as Michael Teply beat Cossa from the slot early in the opening period for a 1-0 lead at 1:51.
With two Griffins in the penalty box, Rockford doubled its lead after a bullet from Wyatt Kaiser from the top of the right circle found the back of the net with 5:38 remaining in the middle frame.
With Cossa out of his net at 18:24 in the third period, Grand Rapids failed to find a tally with an extra attacker on the ice and fell to the IceHogs in a 2-0 shutout defeat.
Notes
- Carter Mazur's three-game point streak (1-3--4) came to an end.
- Marco Kasper played in his 200th game as a pro.
- The Griffins finished their 12-game season series against the IceHogs with a 6-4-2-0 record.
Box Score
Rockford 1 1 0 - 2
Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0
1st Period-1, Rockford, Teplý 9 (Cates, Stauber), 1:51. Penalties-Kaiser Rfd (cross-checking), 8:19; Mazur Gr (holding), 12:47; Kaiser Rfd (roughing), 15:02; Spezia Gr (roughing), 15:02; Roos Rfd (hooking), 16:31; Kaiser Rfd (roughing), 17:26; Berggren Gr (roughing, roughing), 17:26.
2nd Period-2, Rockford, Kaiser 4 (Seney, Philp), 14:22 (PP). Penalties-Spezia Gr (hooking), 13:03; Mazur Gr (delay of game), 14:01; Phillips Rfd (cross-checking), 16:29.
3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Luypen Rfd (tripping), 11:59.
Shots on Goal-Rockford 5-10-9-24. Grand Rapids 10-6-11-27.
Power Play Opportunities-Rockford 1 / 4; Grand Rapids 0 / 4.
Goalies-Rockford, Stauber 17-7-3 (27 shots-27 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 19-8-9 (24 shots-22 saves).
A-9,437
Three Stars
1. RFD Stauber (W, SO, 27 saves); 2. RFD Teply (goal); 3. RFD Kaiser (goal)
Record / Next Game
Grand Rapids: 34-21-8-4 (80 pts.) / Sat., April 13 at Chicago 8 p.m. EDT
Rockford: 36-24-5-2 (79 pts.) / Sat., April 13 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. CDT
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins' Michal Teply and Rockford IceHogs' Cam Gray and Louis Crevier on game night
(Mark Newman/Griffins)
