Duran's Three-Point Night Helps P-Bruins Past Comets in Overtime

April 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Forward Reilly Duran netted his first professional goal and added two assists to help the Providence Bruins past the Utica Comets 5-4 in overtime on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Patrick Brown scored the game-winning goal in overtime, while Oskar Steen potted two goals. Mason Lohrei recorded two assists in the victory.

How It Happened

Fresh out of the penalty box, Duran skated the puck from his own zone across the far blue line and fired a snap shot from the top of the left circle that zipped into the upper-left corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 9:21 remaining in the first period.

Jimmy Lambert skated the puck up the left wing to the bottom of the left circle, where he backhanded a shot from an off angle past the ear of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 7:26 to play in the first frame. John Farinacci and Michael Callahan received assists.

1:36 into the second period, Brian Halonen poked in a loose puck from above the crease for a power play goal to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1.

Duran dangled through a defender and backhanded a shot on the breakaway, before Steen put in the rebound from the crease to extend the Providence lead to 3-1 with 13:07 left in the second period. Frederic Brunet was credited with a secondary assist.

From the right corner, Duran found the stick of Steen in the slot, where he collected the pass and wristed a shot into the top-right corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 4-1 lead with 15:21 remaining in the third period. Lohrei received an assist as well.

Halonen deflected a wrist shot from the point across the goal line to cut the Providence lead to 4-2 with 10:03 to play in the third frame.

Justin Dowling's one-timer from the right circle snuck inside the near post for a power play goal, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 4-3 with 4:54 left in the third period.

Halonen one-timed a cross-crease feed at the left post to tie the game at 4-4 with 1:52 remaining in the third period.

Ian Mitchell fed the puck to Brown cutting in the slot, where he fired a shot into the top shelf to give the P-Bruins a 5-4 overtime win 1:50 into the extra frame. Lohrei received an assist as well.

Stats

Duran's goal was the first of his professional career and he recorded the first three points of his career as well.

Lambert's tally was his first in a Providence uniform.

Steen's two-goal night was his second multi-goal game of the season. He has five goals in his last four games.

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 25 of the 29 he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 23 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 2-for-4.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Utica Comets on Saturday, April 13 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 P.M.

