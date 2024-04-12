Belliveau Reassigned to Penguins, Quercia Signs PTO

April 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that defenseman Isaac Belliveau has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, the Penguins have signed forward Matt Quercia to a professional tryout agreement.

Belliveau was drafted in the fifth round (154th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft by Pittsburgh. In his first season as a pro, the 21-year-old leads the Nailers' defensemen with 14 goals, 24 assists and 38 points. His 14 goals and 38 points are also good for third among ECHL rookie blueliners.

Belliveau spent the last four seasons in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League, playing for the Rimouski Océanic and the Gatineau Olympiques. The Fleurimont, Québec native produced 155 points (37G-118A) in 222 games, and he was one of two rearguards in the QMJHL to gather double-digit goal totals in three of the last four seasons.

Quercia, 25, has amassed 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points in 64 games with the Nailers this season. He also leads the team with 152 penalty minutes, which ranks ninth in the league and most among rookies.

Quercia made his AHL debut with the Penguins on Saturday, Mar. 30 in a win against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Quercia did not earn any points in his three contests for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but the team went 3-0-0-0 with him in the lineup.

In 83 career ECHL games, all with Wheeling, Quercia has picked up 40 points (14G-26A). Prior to turning pro, the native of Andover, Massachusetts played three seasons at Boston University before transferring to Michigan Tech University for his senior year. He procured 22 points (11G-11A) across those four seasons.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Apr. 12, against the Bridgeport Islanders. Opening puck drop for the Penguins and Islanders is slated for 7:05 p.m.

American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2024

