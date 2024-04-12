Pivotal Showdown up Next for Hogs in Grand Rapids

April 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-The race for second place in the Central Division continues tonight at Van Andel Arena between the Rockford IceHogs and the Grand Rapids Griffins. The Hogs are just three points behind the Griffins in the standings, and could pull within one point with a regulation win tonight. Tonight is a potential postseason preview for two sides that are closing in on two of the top three spots in the division table.

The Hogs have won their last two and 16 of their last 19 contests since Feb. 21. With 35 victories, the Hogs have already tied last season's win total with six games left in this season's campaign, including tonight.

Rockford: 35-24-5-2, 77 points (3rd, Central Division)

Grand Rapids: 33-20-8-4, 80 points (2nd, Central Division)

Last Game: 4-3 Win at Iowa (Apr. 12)

The IceHogs stunned the Iowa Wild on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena by scoring two goals in the last two minutes of regulation to steal a 4-3 win. Michal Teply found the back of the net at the 18:05 mark of the third, and then Brett Seney scored his 22nd of the season with 32 seconds left in the game.

Rockford got out to a strong start with two goals in the first period from Rem Pitlick and Mike Hardman. The Hogs held the Wild to three shots on goal in the first frame.

After the first, Iowa turned the game in its favor with two tallies to tie the game, followed by a third-period score to take the lead. The win gave Rockford eight victories over Iowa this season and put the Wild's playoff hopes on ice.

Last Game vs. Grand Rapids (Apr. 6)

Rockford triumphed over Grand Rapids in a 3-1 final at the BMO Center on Saturday. The Hogs outshot the Griffins 20-10 over the final two periods, and Mike Hardman's power-play goal in the third period served as the game-winner. Jaxson Stauber picked up his 11th straight win in between the pipes with 19 saves.

Lardis & Ludwinski Join Rockford

Nick Lardis and Paul Ludwinski joined the IceHogs from the OHL on Wednesday. Lardis signed his NHL deal with the Blackhawks on Apr. 3 and signed an ATO with the Hogs after posting 50 points (29G, 21A) in 37 games with the Brantford Bulldogs. Ludwinski was reassigned to the Hogs from the Kingston Frontenacs following 69 points (23G, 46A) in 60 games. Lardis was selected in the third round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and Ludwinski was a second-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Sensational Seney

Brett Seney is assembling a historic season with 59 points (22G, 37A) so far in 2023-24. His next point will make him just the sixth player in the IceHogs AHL era to reach 60 points, and his 59 points are the most by a winger in Rockford's AHL history. Seney's 59 points are tied for seventh in the AHL, and his 11 power-play goals are tied for sixth. Seney could be the first IceHogs player to finish in the top 20 of league scoring since Brandon Pirri lead the league with 75 points (22G, 53A) in 76 games.

Del Mastro Gets the Call

Ethan Del Mastro was recalled to the Blackhawks on Thursday. His 37 points (7G, 30A) rank fourth on the IceHogs, and his 30 assists are tied for 10th amongst all AHL defensemen. The Hawks have four games left on their schedule, starting tonight at home against Nashville.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids - W 3-0 - Recap, Highlights

Dec. 27 vs. Grand Rapids - L 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 12 @ Grand Rapids - W 2-0 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 13 @ Grand Rapids - OTW 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 24 @ Grand Rapids - L 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids - SOL 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids - L 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Mar. 2 @ Grand Rapids - OTW 5-4 - Recap, Highlights

Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids - L 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Apr. 5 @ Grand Rapids - L 3-0 - Recap, Highlights

Apr. 6 vs. Grand Rapids - W 3-1 - Recap, Highlights

Apr. 12 @ Grand Rapids, 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Griffins, All-time

68-56-6-5

