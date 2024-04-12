Bridgeport Islanders Face Penguins in Penultimate Road Game

WILKES-BARRE, Penn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (24-36-6-2) face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (36-22-8-1) in their penultimate road game of the season, squaring off at 7:05 p.m. inside Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Bridgeport has won three straight games on the road following a 4-1 victory in Hartford on Apr. 3rd. The Islanders also beat Utica on Mar. 22nd (2-1 shootout win) and Lehigh Valley on Mar. 23rd (2-1 in regulation). A win tonight would set the team's longest road winning streak of the season. Last time out, Bridgeport stormed back from a 4-0 deficit to earn a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to Rochester at home on Sunday. Alex Jefferies, Sam Asselin, Matt Maggio, and Dennis Cholowski all scored, while Asselin added an assist for his third multi-point performance of the season.

ISLANDERS VS. PENGUINS

Tonight's game is the fourth and final meeting between the Islanders and Penguins this season, and the second of two in Pennsylvania. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has won the first three games in regulation, outscoring the Islanders 14-7. The Penguins recorded a 4-1 win in their only other tilt at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Feb. 24th, and a 6-3 victory in their most recent meeting on Apr. 6th. William Dufour has a team-leading two goals in three games against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, while he and Ruslan Iskhakov each have three points.

VIEW FROM WILKES-BARRE

The red-hot Penguins have won five straight games and clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs last weekend. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte are tied for third in the Atlantic Division standings with 81 points in 67 games. The Penguins are coming off a 5-1 win against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at home last Sunday, in which 12 different players recorded a point. Joel Blomqvist made 35 saves for his 24th win of the season, tied for fifth in the AHL. Blomqvist ranks third among all AHL goaltenders with a 2.12 GAA and is fifth in save percentage (.921).

THREE'S COMPANY

Ruslan Iskhakov has assists in three straight games, piecing together his third streak of at least three games this season. Bridgeport's leading scorer is up to 17 goals, 31 assists and 48 points in 67 games. He's three points and assists shy of his AHL career high and has matched his career-best for goals, set last season. He's set up fellow prospects Matt Maggio (twice) and William Dufour over the last three games. Dufour is also on a three-game point streak with two goals and two assists during that span.

TWO NEW FACES

Bridgeport has signed two players to amateur tryout agreements (ATOs) within the last eight days. Jack Randl, a 23-year-old forward out of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, joined the team last Thursday, Apr. 4th, and signed an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. He played four seasons at Nebraska-Omaha, where he recorded 26 points (13g, 13a) in 39 games this season. He led the Mavericks with a career-high 18 goals and 34 points in 2022-23, while serving as an alternate captain. The Islanders also signed goaltender Jason Grande to an ATO on Wednesday. Grande played three seasons at Bentley University (2019-22) and two seasons at Holy Cross (2022-24).

QUICK HITS

Cole Bardreau has been named Bridgeport's recipient of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his outstanding contributions to the Bridgeport community during the 2023-24 season... Jeff Kubiak played his 400th professional game last Sunday... Kubiak, Karson Kuhlman, and Brian Pinho have played in all 68 games this season.

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (37-27-15): Last: 3-2 OTW vs. Montreal, last night -- Next: Saturday at New York Rangers, 12:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (31-30-5-3): Last: 9-5 W vs. Maine, Sunday -- Next: Tonight at Trois Rivières, 7 p.m. ET

