Wolf Pack Look to Clinch Playoff Berth vs. Rival Thunderbirds

April 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack can lock up their spot in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs tonight on home ice against the rival Springfield Thunderbirds.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the ninth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Thunderbirds this season. It is the fifth and final meeting between the sides at the XL Center. The season series will conclude next Saturday night at the MassMutual Center.

The T-Birds have won four straight in this head-to-head matchup, most recently claiming a 6-2 decision at the XL Center on March 29th.

Adam Edström opened the scoring 8:04 into the game, tapping home a backdoor feed from Mac Hollowell during a stretch of four-on-four play.

The T-Birds erupted for five straight goals, however, controlling the rest of the game. Ryan Suzuki tied the game 13:05 in, beating Dylan Garand on a breakaway. Hugh McGing then stuffed home a rebound 3:29 into the second period, giving the T-Birds a lead they never lost.

Adam Gaudette snapped the game-winning goal by Garand at 6:47, making it 3-1 at the time. Jakub Vrana ballooned the lead to 5-1 with two powerplay goals in 30 seconds, first scorching a shot from the right-wing circle while on a five-on-three at 9:26.

At 9:56, he deflected a Joseph Duszak shot while on a five-on-four.

Nic Petan and Mikhail Abramov traded goals in the final stanza, with Petan's goal at 9:12 being his second as a member of the Wolf Pack.

The Thunderbirds have recorded six goals in each of the last three matchups.

In addition to their March 29th win, the T-Birds took a 6-3 decision on February 23rd at the MassMutual Center and on February 3rd in Hartford.

The Wolf Pack's last win in the head-to-head matchup was a 4-2 victory in Springfield on November 24th.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their sixth straight game on Sunday afternoon, falling 4-1 to the Charlotte Checkers at the Bojangles Coliseum.

Mitchell Vande Sompel's shot through traffic 7:14 into the hockey game gave the Checkers a lead they would not lose, while Wilmer Skoog's tally at 5:13 of the second period proved to be the eventual game-winner. Both Will Lockwood and Mackie Samoskevich tacked on insurance markers, extending the lead to 4-0.

Brett Berard got Hartford on the board at 19:56 of the third period, but it would not be enough to spark a comeback.

The Wolf Pack are 0-5-0-1 on their current skid and 1-10-1-2 in their last 14 games.

The Pack will clinch a playoff berth with a regulation victory tonight.

Berard leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 24 on the season. Alex Belzile leads the club in points with 47 (18 g, 29 a), while Hollowell leads the way in assists with 38.

Thunderbirds Outlook:

The Thunderbirds dropped their fourth straight game on Saturday afternoon, falling 7-4 to the Laval Rocket at Place Bell.

Arnaud Durandeau broke a 4-4 tie 6:37 into the third period, scoring his sixth goal of the season and second of the hockey game. Mitchell Stephens would add a powerplay goal at 10:25 and an empty net tally at 19:49 to help the Rocket pull away for two big points.

Gaudette scored twice in the loss, including his 40th goal of the season 11:40 into the second period on a penalty shot.

Gaudette leads both the Thunderbirds and the AHL in goals with 40. His 64 points (40 g, 24 a) also lead the Thunderbirds. McGing leads the club in assists with 31 on the season.

Game Information:

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Join us tonight for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission! Tonight is also Country Night, with musical guest CobbleStone Road performing throughout the evening. World Series Champion Rob Dibble will be signing autographs during the first intermission on the concourse, while all fans in attendance will receive a rally towel courtesy of CM Concessions and Xfinity!

On Sunday, the Pack welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop. Join us for Star Wars Night, as guests from a galaxy far, far away will be in attendance!

The Pack has once again partnered with the Miracle League of Connecticut to help foster an environment that is safe for everyone to enjoy. Sunday's sensory-friendly game will include softer music at lower volumes, a quieter goal horn, and a sensory area for those needing a quiet space. This room will include sensory-friendly activities for all of those in attendance to partake in.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

