Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m.
April 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
BAKERSFIELD (37-27-4, 78pts) @ COACHELLA VALLEY (44-14-9, 97pts)
The Condors head to Palm Desert with four games left in the regular season
PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.
PLAYOFF BOUND - FREE PLAYOFF TICKETS WHEN YOU BUY A TICKET PLAN FOR NEXT YEAR! - The Condors are headed to the Calder Cup Playoffs. When you purchase a new 2024-25 Condors Ticket Plan, starting at $125, you will receive bonus complimentary playoff tickets for THIS season!
BROADCAST
AHLTV
AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)
Vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Game via the Condors mobile app, available wherever you download your apps!
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
The Condors and Firebirds wrap up an eight-game season series as the Condors sit three points out of fourth place with four games remaining.
LOOKING BACK
Philip Broberg (4th) scored for the second straight night to cut into a San Diego lead, but the Condors fell 4-2 at home on Wednesday. Cameron Wright (12th) broke up a string of three Gulls goals in the first period.
FIVE FOR FIVE
Bakersfield joined Colorado as the only teams in the AHL to make the postseason in each of the last five seasons, dating back to 2019.
THE WRIGHT STUFF
Wright scored his 12th of his rookie season on Wednesday. The team record for rookie goals is shared by Noah Philp and Cooper Marody who each had 19 goals. They accomplished that feat in 70 and 58 games respectively. Wright has played in just 44 games this season.
STREAKING SETH
With an assist Wednesday, Seth Griffith extended his point streak to nine games (3g-11a). He is fifth in the AHL scoring race with 62 points (15g-47a) in 64 games. He is t-2nd among all skaters in assists.
LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO
The Condors are 25-1-1 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 35-6-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.
THE BIG SWEDE
Broberg has goals in back-to-back games and three points over the past two games. He leads all Condors d-men in scoring with 33 points (4g-29a) in 47 games. His .70 points per game is 9th among all AHL d-men who have played in at least 40 games this season.
CLOSING IN
Raphael Lavoie's 27 goals is third most for a Condors player in the AHL era. Seth Griffith has the team record of 30, set in the 2021-22 season.
PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP
Bakersfield begins the night three points back of Colorado (81pts) for the fourth and final home ice spot in round one. The Eagles are in Tucson this weekend. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer
KILLING IT
On the penalty kill, Bakersfield has killed off 58 of the last 60 (96.7%) opponent's power plays, dating back to March 4 in San Diego. The team went 15/15 on the four-game homestand.
O-ROD
Tonight's expected starter, Olivier Rodrigue, is 2-1-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage against the Firebirds this season.
POWERED UP PEDEY
Lane Pederson leads the AHL with 28 power-play points (11g-17a). Since January 1, he is third in league scoring with 38 points (16g-22a) in 41 games. Overall, Bakersfield's power play sits t-3rd in the AHL.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
Coachella Valley earned a first-round bye on Wednesday by securing the Pacific Division crown. The Firebirds have a record of 29-4-7 since the turn of the calendar year.
UP NEXT
The Condors play three games next week to wrap the regular season with two on home ice. Wednesday against Ontario is a Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday (click here for tickets). Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night with THOUSANDS of prizes and EVERYONE is a winner.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2024
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Florida Signs Wilmer Skoog to NHL Contract - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Phantoms, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #68: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belliveau Reassigned to Penguins, Quercia Signs PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Pivotal Showdown up Next for Hogs in Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Penguins in Penultimate Road Game - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.