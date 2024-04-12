Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 7 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (37-27-4, 78pts) @ COACHELLA VALLEY (44-14-9, 97pts)

The Condors head to Palm Desert with four games left in the regular season

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

The Condors and Firebirds wrap up an eight-game season series as the Condors sit three points out of fourth place with four games remaining.

LOOKING BACK

Philip Broberg (4th) scored for the second straight night to cut into a San Diego lead, but the Condors fell 4-2 at home on Wednesday. Cameron Wright (12th) broke up a string of three Gulls goals in the first period.

FIVE FOR FIVE

Bakersfield joined Colorado as the only teams in the AHL to make the postseason in each of the last five seasons, dating back to 2019.

THE WRIGHT STUFF

Wright scored his 12th of his rookie season on Wednesday. The team record for rookie goals is shared by Noah Philp and Cooper Marody who each had 19 goals. They accomplished that feat in 70 and 58 games respectively. Wright has played in just 44 games this season.

STREAKING SETH

With an assist Wednesday, Seth Griffith extended his point streak to nine games (3g-11a). He is fifth in the AHL scoring race with 62 points (15g-47a) in 64 games. He is t-2nd among all skaters in assists.

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 25-1-1 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 35-6-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.

THE BIG SWEDE

Broberg has goals in back-to-back games and three points over the past two games. He leads all Condors d-men in scoring with 33 points (4g-29a) in 47 games. His .70 points per game is 9th among all AHL d-men who have played in at least 40 games this season.

CLOSING IN

Raphael Lavoie's 27 goals is third most for a Condors player in the AHL era. Seth Griffith has the team record of 30, set in the 2021-22 season.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Bakersfield begins the night three points back of Colorado (81pts) for the fourth and final home ice spot in round one. The Eagles are in Tucson this weekend. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

KILLING IT

On the penalty kill, Bakersfield has killed off 58 of the last 60 (96.7%) opponent's power plays, dating back to March 4 in San Diego. The team went 15/15 on the four-game homestand.

O-ROD

Tonight's expected starter, Olivier Rodrigue, is 2-1-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage against the Firebirds this season.

POWERED UP PEDEY

Lane Pederson leads the AHL with 28 power-play points (11g-17a). Since January 1, he is third in league scoring with 38 points (16g-22a) in 41 games. Overall, Bakersfield's power play sits t-3rd in the AHL.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Coachella Valley earned a first-round bye on Wednesday by securing the Pacific Division crown. The Firebirds have a record of 29-4-7 since the turn of the calendar year.

UP NEXT

The Condors play three games next week to wrap the regular season with two on home ice. Wednesday against Ontario is a Wings & Craft Beer Wednesday (click here for tickets). Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night with THOUSANDS of prizes and EVERYONE is a winner.

