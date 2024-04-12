Florida Signs Wilmer Skoog to NHL Contract

April 12, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Florida Panthers have rewarded forward Wilmer Skoog with an NHL contract for next season.

Skoog, who ranks second on the Checkers with 19 goals despite playing just 44 of the team's 67 games, has been playing under an AHL contract this season. After starting the season with Charlotte, the native of Stockholm, Sweden, spent some time with ECHL's Florida Everblades before bursting back on the scene as a full-time AHL player in December.

The rookie forward out of Boston University will play under a one-year, two-way contract next season.

Skoog and the playoff-bound Checkers are in Springfield to begin a five-game road trip that will take them through the end of the regular season on April 21. Playoff matchups and schedules are to be determined. Please visit our Playoff Information page for the latest info.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.