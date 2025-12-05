San Diego Clippers vs. Rip City Remix - Game Highlights
Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
San Diego Clippers YouTube Video
Check out the San Diego Clippers Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 5, 2025
- Stockton Kings Fall to Salt Lake City Stars - Stockton Kings
- Stars Make History with Win over Stockton, Move to All-Time Best 9-1 Start - Salt Lake City Stars
- Tyty Washington Jr. and Taylor Funk's heroics Power the San Diego Clippers to an Overtime Win over the Rip City Remix - San Diego Clippers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Clippers Stories
- Tyty Washington Jr. and Taylor Funk's heroics Power the San Diego Clippers to an Overtime Win over the Rip City Remix
- San Diego Clippers Fall Short to the Rip City Remix
- Taylor Funk Buzzer-Beater Lifts the San Diego Clippers Past the South Bay Lakers
- Taylor Funk's Career Night Powers the San Diego Clippers Past the South Bay Lakers
- San Diego Clippers to Honor the San Diego Community on November 29th