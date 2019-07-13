San Antonio Outslugs Omaha 10-9
July 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
Omaha shortstop Jecksson Flores drove in five runs, boosted by a grand slam and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn also went deep, however San Antonio catcher David Freitas and third baseman Travis Shaw each homered and drove in three runs as the Missions topped the Storm Chasers 10-9 on Friday night at Wolff Stadium.
Flores answered San Antonio's two-run first frame by mashing his grand slam to left in the next inning, his sixth homer of the year. The Missions, however, countered immediately with a five-spot in the bottom of the second, powered by Freitas' RBI single and Shaw's two-run longball to go up 7-4. Run-scoring singles from DH Samir Duenez and C Nick Dini would then cut the Omaha deficit to one in the top of the third.
Freitas, however, would crush a two-run shot in the fourth as part of a three-run outburst to extend the advantage to 10-6. Flores would later drive in his fifth run with a groundout before 2B Erick Mejia made it a two-run game with an RBI single. After O'Hearn's solo big fly in the ninth narrowed the margin to one, Omaha would get the tying run to third base, however the Storm Chasers were unable to even the contest.
Shaw (2-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) and Freitas (2-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB) were joined by 2B Nate Orf (2-5, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI), 1B Cory Spangenberg (2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB) and SS Jake Hager (2-3, R, 2B, BB) in posting multi-hit efforts for the Missions. Dini (2-3, 2 R, RBI, BB), Duenez (2-5, R, RBI), Mejia (2-4, RBI, BB) and 3B Kelvin Gutierrez (2-5, R), meanwhile, each collected two knocks for Omaha.
San Antonio reliever Angel Perdomo (2.1 IP, 2 H, 5 K) earned the victory with two-plus scoreless innings, while Taylor Williams (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, K) notched his fourth save. Omaha lefty Jake Kalish (4.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) suffered the defeat.
The two teams are set to continue their four-game series on Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.
Following this series, the Storm Chasers are set to return to Werner Park on Monday, July 15 to start a seven-game homestand with the New Orleans Baby Cakes and Memphis Redbirds. The homestand opener is set to start on July 15 at 7:05pm CT.
Tickets for that game and all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from July 13, 2019
- Isotopes Shut out for Eighth Time in 2019 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- San Antonio Outslugs Omaha 10-9 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Missions Top Chasers 8-2 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Wisdom Hits Walk-Off Homer in Front of Sellout - Nashville Sounds
- Miller Nabs First Triple-A Victory - Iowa Cubs
- Sounds Beat 'Cakes with Ninth Inning Homerun - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Missions Topple Storm Chasers - San Antonio Missions
- Cubs Serve Express Harsh 11-5 Defeat - Round Rock Express
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (39-52) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (50-42) - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - San Antonio Missions
- Reno Aces Game Notes - July 13 at Tacoma - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 13, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (36-56) vs Oklahoma City Dodgers (40-51) - Memphis Redbirds
- Bees Rally Late, Sting Aviators 10-7 - Las Vegas Aviators
- Bees Make Comeback in Vegas - Salt Lake Bees
- River Cats stumble as series evens with Grizzlies - Sacramento River Cats
- Read drives in five as Grizzlies oust River Cats 11-6 - Fresno Grizzlies
- Chihuahuas Suffer Worst Loss of Season - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Nolin, Rainiers Even Series against Reno in Pitchers' Duel at Cheney - Tacoma Rainiers
- Hilliard Powers Isotopes to 13-1 Win over El Paso - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- San Antonio Outslugs Omaha 10-9
- Missions Top Chasers 8-2
- Missions Beat Chasers 9-2
- Chasers Smash Sounds 9-2 in Front of 8,002
- Omaha Mashes Nashville 11-3