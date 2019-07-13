San Antonio Outslugs Omaha 10-9

July 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Omaha shortstop Jecksson Flores drove in five runs, boosted by a grand slam and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn also went deep, however San Antonio catcher David Freitas and third baseman Travis Shaw each homered and drove in three runs as the Missions topped the Storm Chasers 10-9 on Friday night at Wolff Stadium.

Flores answered San Antonio's two-run first frame by mashing his grand slam to left in the next inning, his sixth homer of the year. The Missions, however, countered immediately with a five-spot in the bottom of the second, powered by Freitas' RBI single and Shaw's two-run longball to go up 7-4. Run-scoring singles from DH Samir Duenez and C Nick Dini would then cut the Omaha deficit to one in the top of the third.

Freitas, however, would crush a two-run shot in the fourth as part of a three-run outburst to extend the advantage to 10-6. Flores would later drive in his fifth run with a groundout before 2B Erick Mejia made it a two-run game with an RBI single. After O'Hearn's solo big fly in the ninth narrowed the margin to one, Omaha would get the tying run to third base, however the Storm Chasers were unable to even the contest.

Shaw (2-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) and Freitas (2-4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB) were joined by 2B Nate Orf (2-5, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI), 1B Cory Spangenberg (2-4, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB) and SS Jake Hager (2-3, R, 2B, BB) in posting multi-hit efforts for the Missions. Dini (2-3, 2 R, RBI, BB), Duenez (2-5, R, RBI), Mejia (2-4, RBI, BB) and 3B Kelvin Gutierrez (2-5, R), meanwhile, each collected two knocks for Omaha.

San Antonio reliever Angel Perdomo (2.1 IP, 2 H, 5 K) earned the victory with two-plus scoreless innings, while Taylor Williams (1.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, K) notched his fourth save. Omaha lefty Jake Kalish (4.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to continue their four-game series on Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm CT.

Following this series, the Storm Chasers are set to return to Werner Park on Monday, July 15 to start a seven-game homestand with the New Orleans Baby Cakes and Memphis Redbirds. The homestand opener is set to start on July 15 at 7:05pm CT.

Tickets for that game and all remaining Storm Chasers home contests can be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com, or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at (402) 738-5100.

Pacific Coast League Stories from July 13, 2019

