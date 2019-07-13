OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 13, 2019

July 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (40-51) vs. Memphis Redbirds (36-56)

Games #92 & 93 of 140/Road #48 & 49 of 70 (23-24)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Daniel Corcino (6-3, 4.57) vs. MEM-RHP Mike Mayers/RHP Harold Arauz (4-2, 6.59)

LHP Caleb Ferguson (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Chris Ellis (3-4, 6.96)

Saturday, July 13, 2019 | AutoZone Park | Memphis, Tenn. | 4:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Memphis Redbirds meet for a doubleheader of two seven-inning games starting at 4:05 p.m. at AutoZone Park. Sunday's game was moved up to today due to projected inclement weather in Memphis associated with Tropical Storm Barry...The Dodgers lead the series, 2-0, and have won six of their last seven games. They are 6-0 at AutoZone Park this season.

Last Game: The Dodgers scored four runs in the ninth inning via a two-run single by Gavin Lux and a two-run homer by Will Smith to come back and beat Memphis, 6-3, Friday night at AutoZone Park. The Dodgers entered the ninth inning trailing, 3-2. Connor Joe and Drew Jackson started off with singles, and a balk advanced the runners to second and third base. With one out, Lux sent a two-run single through the right side of a drawn-in infield to put the Dodgers in the lead. Smith followed and hit a towering fly ball out to left-center field for his second home run of the night. Kevin Quackenbush notched two strikeouts in a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to earn his sixth save. The teams traded home runs in the first two innings. As the second batter of the game, Smith launched a solo home run out to left field to give OKC a quick 1-0 lead. In the second inning, the Redbirds took a 2-1 lead with a two-run homer by Lane Thomas. The Dodgers tied the game in the fourth inning on a RBI groundout by Joe. Memphis went back in front the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Joe Hudson. That was the only run allowed over five solid innings by Brock Stewart, who earned the win. After Casey Sadler opened the game and pitched the first three innings, Stewart (3-7) scattered four singles, with two walks and five strikeouts. Chris Beck (0-7) allowed all four runs in the ninth inning and took the loss.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Daniel Corcino (6-3) makes his 14th start of the season in Game 1...During his last outing July 4 in OKC, Corcino held Round Rock to two runs and three hits over 6.0 innings with five walks and four strikeouts, earning the win in OKC's 13-7 victory. Both runs scored on solo homers and the 6.0 innings pitched tied his season high...Corcino spent most of 2018 with OKC, tying for the club lead in starts (19) and ranking second in innings (103.1) and strikeouts (102)....He was originally signed as an amateur free agent with the Reds Jan. 11, 2008 and began his second stint in the Dodgers organization after signing as a free agent May 11, 2017...Corcino is facing the Redbirds for the third time this season. He is 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA, allowing seven runs and 12 hits over 11.1 total innings with four walks and 12 strikeouts. In his last outing at AutoZone Park, he allowed just one run and three hits with a season-high eight strikeouts over 6.0 innings during a 6-2 victory May 31.

Caleb Ferguson (0-0) makes his second start of the season overall and first with the OKC Dodgers in Game 2...Over nine relief appearances with OKC this season, Ferguson has pitched 10.1 scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and three walks with 15 strikeouts and one save. Opponents are batting a mere .121 (4x33)...He most recently pitched in Game 1 of a doubleheader July 5 against Round Rock and closed out a 1-0 win with a scoreless seventh inning...The lefty has been optioned to OKC twice this season, most recently June 27. He's appeared in 22 games (one start) for the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 0-1 with a 5.48 ERA, allowing 15 runs and 27 hits over 23.0 IP with 28 K's against 13 walks...His lone start of the season came April 13 against Milwaukee, and he allowed one run on four hits over 2.2 innings and was charged with the loss...Ferguson made his ML debut June 6, 2018...He was selected by Los Angeles in the 38th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of West Jefferson High School (Ohio).

Against the Redbirds: 2019: 7-4 2018: 6-10 All-time: 181-165 At MEM: 82-93 The season series has been controlled by the road team so far, going 10-1 and winning six straight...The teams have been nearly even offensively, with OKC owning a 66-61 edge in runs and 104-99 advantage in hits. Zach Reks leads OKC with 12 hits and 12 RBI, including three homers, while Edwin RÃ-os has five homers and 10 RBI...During their last visit to Memphis, OKC swept a four-game series May 30-June 2 at AutoZone Park. The Dodgers outscored the Redbirds, 32-13, and held Memphis to a .192 average. It marked just the second time ever OKC swept a series in Memphis...Last season the teams met in the American Conference Finals, with Memphis winning the series, 3-1, before repeating as PCL champions...The Redbirds won the 2018 regular-season series, 10-6, snapping a streak of five consecutive season series victories for OKC. It was just the third time that Memphis won at least 10 games in one season against OKC, last accomplished in 2011 (11)...OKC has already matched its most wins in one season at AutoZone Park, set in 2013. They've also clinched a winning record at the venue for the sixth time in seven seasons.

Nod Ya Head: Will Smith homered twice last night - in the first and ninth innings - and collected a game-high three RBI. He now leads the Dodgers with 16 home runs despite playing in just 53 of the team's 91 games. Friday marked his second multi-homer game of the season, previously accomplished May 21 at New Orleans...Going back to June 12, Smith now has eight home runs over his last 11 games with OKC, accounting for eight of his 13 hits during that span...He is currently slugging .615 in games with OKC and has posted a 1.003 OPS.

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux finished with two hits, including a double, two RBI and scored a run Friday for OKC...Lux is batting .487 (19x39) since joining OKC June 27, as he has hit safely in each of his first nine Triple-A games. He's tallied five multi-hit games, nine extra-base hits, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored...The 21-year-old leads Dodgers full-season minor leaguers with a .336 AVG and 100 hits.

Go DJ, That's My DJ: DJ Peters went 2-for-4, scored a run and drew a walk last night as he has reached base in each of his first 14 Triple-A games and is slashing .380/.484/.700 during his time with OKC...Peters has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games, batting .396 (19x48) with nine extra-base hits and 13 RBI. He has four multi-hit games over his last five contests, going 9-for-19.

CoJo's Bite: Connor Joe collected two hits, a RBI and run Friday and has now reached base safely in 14 straight games, batting .391 (18x46). He has five homers, four doubles, 16 RBI, 17 runs scored and 15 walks during that time...Since June 27, Joe paces the PCL in runs and walks and ranks sixth in the league with a .530 OBP...He has five homers in his last 13 games after hitting five homers through his first 47 games...Joe leads OKC's qualified players with a .432 OBP (sixth in PCL), and his 53 runs and 48 walks (t-seventh PCL) also both lead the team.

Road Work: Entering today's doubleheader, the Dodgers are 14-5 over their last 19 road games and have outscored opponents, 158-107. Over that span, OKC is batting .315 (217x688) with 93 extra-base hits, 37 home runs and is hitting .327 (64x196) with runners in scoring position...Six of the 14 wins have been by at least six runs and OKC has scored 10 or more runs in seven of the 14 victories. They've scored at least seven runs in 13 of the 19 games and have been held to four or fewer runs just three times, never scoring fewer than three runs.

Around the Horn: Friday was the Dodgers' third win this season when trailing after eight innings and first since May 5 at New Orleans...The Dodgers are 1-3-1 in their doubleheaders this season, most recently notching a sweep against Round Rock July 5 (1-0, 4-3)...The Dodgers' pitching staff has racked up 122 strikeouts in 11 games against the Redbirds this season...The Dodgers have allowed just two home runs over the last six games. Since June 1, they've given up the fewest homers in the PCL (41 HR/37 G).

