Isotopes Shut out for Eighth Time in 2019

July 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





Chihuahuas 7 (56-36), Isotopes 0 (38-53)- El Paso, Texas

AT THE DISH: The Isotopes had five hits ... Elliot Soto and Peter Mooney each had two hits on the night.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Starting pitcher Rico Garcia went 5.0 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits ... Logan Cozart gave up one run over 2.0 innings ... Philip Diehl did not allow a run in his inning on the mound.

TOPES TIDBITS: Yonder Alonso was 1-for-4.

ON DECK: Sunday - Albuquerque Isotopes at El Paso Chihuahuas, 6:05 p.m. MT.

PROBABLES: Isotopes: TBA, El Paso: LHP Dietrich Enns (9-5, 5.42)

