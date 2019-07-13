Wisdom Hits Walk-Off Homer in Front of Sellout

July 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - The Sounds won in walk-off fashion when Patrick Wisdom hit a two-out home run in the bottom of the ninth to defeat New Orleans 3-2. 10,309 fans cheered as Wisdom was met at home plate by his teammates and multiple water cooler showers.

The first run of the game was scored by New Orleans in the first inning. Magneuris Sierra led the game off with a single and scored on an Eddy Alvarez double to put the Baby Cakes up 1-0.

Tim Dillard was dominant after the first inning. He struck out a season-high nine batters through six innings. He did allow one more run, in the sixth inning, a solo home run by Austin Dean to give New Orleans a 2-0 lead.

The game was all tied up in the bottom of the sixth on two solo home runs. Scott Heineman hit the first on a laser down the left field line that just made it over the 330 sign. Two batters later, Matt Davidson blasted a towering home run to left-center field, effectively tying the game at 2.

Nashville threatened in the bottom of the seventh with runners on first and third with one out. Juremi Profar hit a fly ball to Gabriel Guerrero and Christian Lopes attempted to tag from third on the play. Guerrero threw a clothesline from right field and threw Lopes out handily to keep the game tied.

The magic happened in the bottom of the ninth when Wisdom launched a 1-2 pitch way over the left field wall to win the game. Nashville completed the two-run comeback to win 3-2. It was the first walk-off home run for the Sounds since June 20, 2017, which was also against New Orleans.

Tomorrow's series finale will be played at 6:15 p.m., where left-hander Joe Palumbo (1-0, 3.86) will pitch for Nashville while New Orleans will throw right-hander Joe Gunkel (1-1, 3.90).

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 3-2 win, the Sounds are now 40-52 on the season.

Tim Dillard's season-high of nine strikeouts was one shy of his career-high of 10, set back on April 14, 2005 with High-A Brevard County versus Jupiter. The last time he had nine strikeouts was back in the same season in 2005 at Palm Beach.

With Scott Heineman's fourth home run of the season, he extended his on-base streak to 19 games. In the streak, he is hitting .431 (31-for-72) with 19 runs scored, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 12 RBI and 12 walks.

Christian Lopes had another multi-hit night. It was his eighth multi-hit game in his 13 games with Nashville. Lopes is batting .488 (20-for-41) in Triple-A.

David Carpenter entered the ninth inning with a runner on first base and no outs and didn't allow a run. It was his first win of the season.

The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.