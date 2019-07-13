Bees Make Comeback in Vegas

July 13, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





Jared Walsh blasted a three run homer in the ninth inning to help the Salt Lake Bees to a come from behind 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday night. Las Vegas grabbed a 7-6 lead with an unearned run in the seventh, but the Bees scored four in the ninth for the win.

Nick Franklin singled and Roberto Pena walked to put runners at first and second, but Taylor Ward grounded into a double play to leave a runner at third with two out. Jose Rojas walked to extend the inning, but Salt Lake was down to its last strike when Jared Walsh ripped an 0-2 pitch from Ryan Dull over the right field wall to give the Bees a 9-7 lead. They would add one more run on back to back doubles by Michael Hermosillo and Brennon Lund.

Luke Bard (2-3) pitched a scoreless two innings, including a three up, three down ninth, with two strikeouts and no walks to earn the win. Parker Bridwell entered in the fourth inning and went three and one-third innings and allowed just one unearned run with four strikeouts and one walk. Walsh led the Bees with a pair of homers, his 15th and 16th of the season, and five runs batted in. Rojas added three hits, including his 19th homer, and two runs batted, while Ward chipped in with two hits, including his 19th home run, and two RBI. It was the Bees' second win of the season in 41 games trailing going into the ninth and both have come in Las Vegas with the other on May 10th.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.