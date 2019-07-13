Reno Aces Game Notes - July 13 at Tacoma

Tonight's Game: Following a tough 2-1 loss last night, the Aces send right-hander Taylor Widener to the mound in game three of the four-game series to take on southpaw Anthony Misiewicz. Widener is making his team-leading 19th start of the season and comes in with 93 strikeouts. Reno is 8-13 in game three of series this season and is 97-57 overall against Tacoma since 2009.

Hat Trick: On this date in 2012, Zach Greinke became the first pitcher to start three consecutive games in the same season since Red Faber turned the hat trick with the White Sox in 1917. Greinke was ejected after throwing just four pitches (three strikes) on July 7 against Houston. On July 8, he started again for the Brewers and went three innings on the day before the All-Star break. The righty started the first game following the break on July 13, 2012 against Pittsburgh.

Soccer: Reno 1868 FC topped Club America's U20 team last night at Greater Nevada Field, winning 3-2 in the international friendly. The team will continue USL play on Wednesday in Oklahoma City. Sam Gleadle, fresh off a two-goal performance last week, scored in the 25th minute to give Reno the early edge. Club America bounced back quickly, scoring in the 30th and 35th minute to take a 2-1 lead. Reno would find the net twice in the 68th and 69th minutes to secure the 3-2 win. Marky Hernandez recorded the first goal, while Aidan Apodaca scored the second.

Angels in the Outfield: The Los Angeles Angels scored seven first-inning runs Friday night. They finished with 13. Tyler Skaggs' birthday is on the 13th day of the seventh month, which just so happens to be Saturday. The Angels honored Skaggs with an emotional ceremony before their first home game since his sudden death on July 1. They honored him by donning his No. 45 jersey. They honored him by inviting his mother, Debbie Hetman, onto the field for the ceremonial first pitch. And they honored him, improbably, with a combined no-hitter, delivered by Taylor Cole and Felix Pena in a 13-0 trouncing of the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Skaggs made nine starts with Reno in 2012 and 19 total appearances in 2013.

