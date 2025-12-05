Salt Lake City Stars vs. Stockton Kings - Game Highlights
Published on December 5, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars YouTube Video
Check out the Salt Lake City Stars Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 5, 2025
- Stockton Kings Fall to Salt Lake City Stars - Stockton Kings
- Stars Make History with Win over Stockton, Move to All-Time Best 9-1 Start - Salt Lake City Stars
- Tyty Washington Jr. and Taylor Funk's heroics Power the San Diego Clippers to an Overtime Win over the Rip City Remix - San Diego Clippers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Salt Lake City Stars Stories
- Stars Make History with Win over Stockton, Move to All-Time Best 9-1 Start
- Stars Improve to 8-1 with Biggest Win of the Season over the South Bay Lakers
- Stars Earn Largest Win Of Season Vs. Warriors To Close Out Doubleheader
- Stars Beat Warriors in First Game of Back-To-Back Series
- Stars Sweep Kings in Doubleheader with 149-122 Win