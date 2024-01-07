Rush Sign Defenseman Valente from SPHL Evansville

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Sunday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, defensemen Grayson Valente has been called-up from the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts.

Valente, 23, from Vancouver, made his North American professional hockey debut this season with the Thunderbolts and has 11 points (3g, 8a) in 19 appearances.

For the last two seasons, Valente has skated in Europe with teams in Belgium and Slovakia. He helped his Chiefs Leuven team to the BeNe Liga playoffs last season and had nine points in seven games during the tournament.

Valente has been activated following his signing and will meet the team in Tulsa with the opportunity to play this afternoon.

The Rush square off against the Tulsa Oilers this afternoon at 3:05 p.m. at BOK Center in Tulsa.

