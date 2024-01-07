Thunder Win Streak Hits Six with 5-3 Win over Lions

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder extended their win to six games with a 5-3 victory over the Trois-Rivieres Lions in front of 3,739 at Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Trois-Rivieres took a 1-0 lead after a defensive zone turnover. Jakov Novak sent a pass to Matthew Boucher, and he sent a one timer by goaltender Vinnie Purpura for the lead. The goal was Boucher's 13th of the year from Novak just 2:30 into the game.

The Thunder responded as Shane Harper batted the puck out of the middle of the air for a highlight-reel goal at 6:41 of the first. Patrick Grasso and Tristan Thompson were credited with the helpers on Harper's fifth of the year to even it up 1-1.

Right after, Charles-Antoine Paiement tipped in a pass from Nicolas Lariviere to give the Lions the lead back. The goal was Paiement's third of the season from Lariviere and Alex Olivier-Voyer at 7:14 of the first period for a 2-1 lead.

Colin Felix sent a shot through a screen in front of the net to tie the game for the second time of the first period. Mike Gillespie provided the screen in front as the puck sailed by Lions goaltender Zachary Bouthillier for his third of the year at 10:43. Erik Middendorf and Topias Vilen were awarded the assists, and the game was tied 2-2 after 20 minutes.

Adirondack took a 3-2 lead as Colin Felix fired a one timer over the shoulder of goaltender Zachary Bouthillier for his second of the night and fourth of the year off a great feed from Topias Vilen at 9:38 of the second. Vilen and Zach Walker picked up assists.

Once again, Trois-Rivieres immediately answered to tie the game at three just nine seconds after. Jakov Novak beat Purpura with the lone assist from Justin Ducharme at 9:47 of the second and the game went into the third, tied 3-3.

Adirondack scored twice in the third period in the victory. Travis Broughman buried the eventual game-winning goal 6:00 into the third period. Mike Gillespie and Topias Vilen were given the assists on Broughman's fifth of the year and a 4-3 lead.

Erik Middendorf cashed in on a breakaway chance to give the Thunder a two-goal lead at 11:51 of the final period. Matt Stief hit Middendorf with a pass from the defensive zone and he beat Bouthillier through the legs for his 14th of the season and a 5-3 advantage. Vinnie Purpura stopped 23 shots in the win as the Thunder extended their win streak to six.

The Thunder are on the road this upcoming week in Newfoundland to face the Growlers on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday!

