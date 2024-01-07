Americans Extend Winning Streak with 5-1 Win

January 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans react after a goal against the Wichita Thunder

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans react after a goal against the Wichita Thunder(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, extended their winning streak to a season-high five games with a 5-1 victory on Sunday afternoon in Kansas.

Hank Crone (13), Nolan Orzeck (3,4), Blake Murray (12), and Gavin Gould (4), provided the offense for the Americans in a four-goal victory. One goal in the first period, two in the second, and two in the third, provided a balanced attack for the Americans. With Crone's goal he extended his point streak to 14 games.

Leevi Merilainen was the best player on the ice Sunday afternoon winning his fifth straight game. With the win, he improved to 9-4-0 on the year. Merilainen didn't give up a goal until the final two and a half minutes of the game. Brayden Watts scored on the power play at the 18:02 mark of the final frame, his sixth goal of the season.

"It was tough to give up that goal late," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We wanted that shutout for Leevi (Merilainen). He's played so well of late and deserved it. We're happy with the weekend and now get a couple days to rest before another big three-game series against Utah."

The Americans open a three-game series next Wednesday night at home against the Utah Grizzlies.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - L. Merilainen

2. ALN - N. Orzeck

3. ALN - H. Crone

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.