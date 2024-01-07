Glads Comeback Falls Short, Lose 7-4

January 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







North Charleston, SC. The Atlanta Gladiators (11-20-1-0) gave up a goal in the opening minute of the game, and found themselves down 7-1 before mounting a rally that fell short, as the team fell 7-4 to the South Carolina Stingrays (18-10-2-0) Saturday night at North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina.

First Star: Nick Leivermann (SC) - 2 goals, 2 assists

Second Star: Kevin O'Neil (SC) - 2 goals, 1 assist

Third Star: Austin Magera (SAV) - 4 assists

The Stingrays opened the scoring in the first minute of the game to jump out to an early 1-0 lead (00:46).

With five-minutes remaining in the first period the Stingrays made the score 2-0 (15:01).

Just over a minute later South Carolina increased their lead to 3-0 (16:12).

South Carolina scored another one late in the period to bring the score to 4-0 (18:42).

With just over 30-seconds remaining in the first period the Gladiators broke through to trim the deficitto 4-1 (19:23). Cody Sylvester knocked home a shot from Ryan Cranford for his eighth goal of the season.

The Stingrays renewed their four-goal lead just five-minutes into the second period to make it a 5-1score (5:21).

South Carolina boosted their lead to five-goals midway through the second period to grab a 6-1 lead (14:54).

Just 20-seconds later the Stingrays pushed their lead to six goals, making it a 7-1 game (15:17).

Before the end of the second period Atlanta scored to cut the lead to 7-2 (19:39). Jack Matier slappedhome a feed from in front of the Stingrays goal while on the powerplay for his fourth goal of the year.

The Gladiators scored early in the third period to make the score 7-3 (3:38). Michael Marchesan took a feed from Micah Miller who was behind the Stingrays net and made no mistake for his fourth goal of the season.

The rally continued for Atlanta as they scored at the midway point of the third period to make it 7-4 (10:51). Mitch Fossier hit a streaking Nolan Burke who scored his first as an Atlanta Gladiators player.

A late push from Atlanta came up short as the Stingrays shut the door in the final ten minutes of the period to seal the victory.

Reid Cooper turned aside 19 of 23 shots he faced in the win for South Carolina. Brad Barone made21 saves on 24 shots in the loss for Atlanta after replacing Gus Grigals who started the game but waspulled after the first period after allowing 4 goals on 9 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.