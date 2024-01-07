Cincy Wins with Heroic Comeback in Toledo
January 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
TOLEDO, OH - The Cyclones rallied from down two goals in the 3rd period to best the Walleye in overtime 5-4. Cincinnati takes four out of a possible six points over the weekend, with all three games going to overtime.
The Cyclones broke the ice 6:49 into the first period in the Huntington Center. Zach Andrusiak slammed the puck towards the crease before it deflected in off a Walleye skater. Lee Lapid doubled the lead when he got a piece of a Cole Fraser slapshot. Brandon Kruse cut the deficit to 2-1, sneaking one past Talyn Boyko.
In the second period, Chase Gresock brought the game even with a power play marker. Just before the close of the frame, Toledo took its first lead when Mitch Lewandowski wristed in a shorthanded goal.
Toledo found an insurance marker to lead 4-2 with an Orrin Centazzo goal 4:30 into the third. Cincinnati got one back after a beautiful tic-tac-toe goal in tight between Kalezic, Doherty and Griffin. Josh Burnside got the Cycles tied up with ten minutes to go in the game with a wrist shot from the left point. All three of the goals for the defensemen this year have come inside the Huntington Center.
In overtime, Reece Harsch capitalized off a nifty give-and-go with Lee Lapid, then went upstairs over Jan Bednar to give Cincy the two points.
Up next, Cincinnati begins a three-game road trip in the Mountain Division. The Cyclones take on the Wichita Thunder this Friday January 12th at Intrust Bank Arena.
Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.
