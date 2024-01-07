Admirals Shutout in Sunday Contest against Indy
January 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
Norfolk, VA- The Norfolk Admirals concluded their three-game homestand at Norfolk Scope with a final contest against the Indy Fuel. Three goals in the second period propelled the Fuel past the Admirals as they scored the 4-0 shutout victory.
Yaniv Perets made his 15th appearance for the Admirals on Sunday afternoon. He had a good performance overall with 15 saves made off of 19 shots in the defeat.
In the opening period, both goalies on both ends of the ice put up a great performance. The Fuel had the upper hand in the first half of the period, thanks to their better forecheck, but it would be the Admirals who displayed a good attack in the latter part. Both teams faced multiple penalties in the opening frame of the game, but neither managed to score. The Fuel outshot the Admirals 8-7 in the first 20 minutes.
In the middle frame of the game, it was the Fuel who surged ahead. As Norfolk incurred their third penalty of the afternoon, Indy found the back of the net to open the scoring five minutes in. Cameron Hillis scored his seventh goal of the year with his shot out front.
Two minutes later, the Fuel added another goal to their advantage as Brandon Schultz received the pass out front and scored his second goal this season to make it 2-0.
That was not all though. During the final minute of the period, the Fuel scored yet again off the power play. Santino Centorame managed to find the back of the net, securing his third goal of the season and extending the Indy lead to three goals. The score remained at 3-0 through the second period.
As the Admirals attempted a comeback in the final 20 minutes of the game, the Fuel had other plans. Just 40 seconds into the final period, Indy increased their lead to 4-0, with Hillis scoring his second goal of the afternoon and eighth of the season. After the goal, tensions rose between both teams as the Admirals' frustration boiled over.
Norfolk made several attempts to score more shots than the Fuel, but Cameron Gray, the Fuel's goalkeeper, was able to stop all of them and maintain his clean sheet. As the time ticked away, the Admirals failed to score any goals, and the game ended with the Fuel winning 4-0.
Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game
1. IND - C. Hillis (2 goals, 1 assist, +2)
2. IND - B. Schultz (1 goal, 2 assist, +2)
3. IND - C. Gray (26 saves off of 26 shots)
What's Next
Norfolk will spend the next weekend in Worcester, Massachusetts for a three-game series against the Railers. Game one is scheduled for Friday night with puck drop at 7:05 p.m.
