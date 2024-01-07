Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 4:05 PM CST
Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the final game of a three-game series this afternoon in Wichita. The Americans won the first two games and look for the sweep this afternoon. Game time is 4:05 PM.
Sinclair earns eighth win of the season: Mark Sinclair made the start in net on Saturday stopping 32 of 36 Thunder shots to get the win in a 5-4 victory over the Wichita Thunder. Sinclair improved to 8-8-0 on the season. He has won three of his last four starts and his save percentage improved to 0.900.
Lucky 13 for the MVP: Hank Crone continued his domination on opposing goaltenders scoring his 12th goal of the season on Saturday night to extend his point streak to a season-high 13 games. Crone scored on a breakaway early in the contest to beat Wichita goalie Beck Warm. He finished the night with a goal and an assist setting up Colby McAuley on his 16th goal of the year, a power play goal that turned out to be the game winning goal. The last time he didn't produce a point was December 6th in Utah.
Brodzinski does the three-game dance: Easton Brodzinski has a goal in three straight games, putting his 13th of the season in the back of the net on Saturday night on a backdoor feed from Gavin Gould. With the goal on Saturday night, he stays within three goals of Colby McAuley for the team lead.
Power Play back on track: The Americans went 1-for-5 on the power on Saturday night ending their drought. The Americans are 2-for-14 over their last three games. Colby McAuley scored his team-leading ninth power play goal of the season in the Americans victory.
Comparing Allen and Wichita
Allen Americans
Home: 6-8-0
Away: 9-9-1
Overall: 15-17-1
Last 10: 7-3-0-0
Allen Americans Leaders:
Goals: (16) Colby McAuley
Assists: (23) Hank Crone
Points: (35) Hank Crone
+/-: (+13) Blake Murray
PIM's: (68) Jordan-Ty Fournier
Wichita Thunder:
Home: 7-8-0-0
Away: 3-10-4-0
Overall: 10-18-4-0
Last 10: 1-7-2-0
Wichita Thunder Leaders:
Goals: (18) Peter Bates
Assists: (23) Peter Bates
Points: (41) Peter Bates
+/-: (+4) Devon Becker
PIM's (68) Jeremy Masella
