Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 4:05 PM CST

January 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Leevi Merilainen turns aside a Wichita Thunder scoring attempt

(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey) Allen Americans goaltender Leevi Merilainen turns aside a Wichita Thunder scoring attempt(Allen Americans, Credit: Ed Bailey)

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the final game of a three-game series this afternoon in Wichita. The Americans won the first two games and look for the sweep this afternoon. Game time is 4:05 PM.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 3:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 4:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: 1/10/24 vs. Utah, 7:10 PM CST

Sinclair earns eighth win of the season: Mark Sinclair made the start in net on Saturday stopping 32 of 36 Thunder shots to get the win in a 5-4 victory over the Wichita Thunder. Sinclair improved to 8-8-0 on the season. He has won three of his last four starts and his save percentage improved to 0.900.

Lucky 13 for the MVP: Hank Crone continued his domination on opposing goaltenders scoring his 12th goal of the season on Saturday night to extend his point streak to a season-high 13 games. Crone scored on a breakaway early in the contest to beat Wichita goalie Beck Warm. He finished the night with a goal and an assist setting up Colby McAuley on his 16th goal of the year, a power play goal that turned out to be the game winning goal. The last time he didn't produce a point was December 6th in Utah.

Brodzinski does the three-game dance: Easton Brodzinski has a goal in three straight games, putting his 13th of the season in the back of the net on Saturday night on a backdoor feed from Gavin Gould. With the goal on Saturday night, he stays within three goals of Colby McAuley for the team lead.

Power Play back on track: The Americans went 1-for-5 on the power on Saturday night ending their drought. The Americans are 2-for-14 over their last three games. Colby McAuley scored his team-leading ninth power play goal of the season in the Americans victory.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans

Home: 6-8-0

Away: 9-9-1

Overall: 15-17-1

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (16) Colby McAuley

Assists: (23) Hank Crone

Points: (35) Hank Crone

+/-: (+13) Blake Murray

PIM's: (68) Jordan-Ty Fournier

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 7-8-0-0

Away: 3-10-4-0

Overall: 10-18-4-0

Last 10: 1-7-2-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (18) Peter Bates

Assists: (23) Peter Bates

Points: (41) Peter Bates

+/-: (+4) Devon Becker

PIM's (68) Jeremy Masella

SEASON AND GROUP TICKETS ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2023-2024. Call 972-912-1000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.