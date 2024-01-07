Thunder Loses to Allen on Sunday Afternoon

January 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder mixes it up with the Allen Americans

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder mixes it up with the Allen Americans(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita finished a three-game series against Allen on Sunday afternoon, falling 5-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Brayden Watts scored the lone Thunder goal with assists to Michal Stinil and Roman Kinal.

In the first, Gavin Gould got things started with less than two minutes to go in the frame. He found a rebound during a net-mouth scramble and beat Georgi Romanov to make it 1-0.

Nolan Orzeck recorded a pair for the Americans, scoring his first at 11:01 of the second. He hammered a one-timer from the left circle to make it 2-0.

At 11:33, Hank Crone tallied another breakaway goal for his 13th of the year to make it 3-0.

Orzeck increased the lead to 4-0 at 3:22 of the third. He carried the puck from his own blueline, cut across the zone and got through two defenders. He fired a wrist shot past Romanov's glove for his fourth of the season.

Blake Murray added another at 10:42 as he stole a pass near the edge of the left circle and beat Romanov to the short-side for his 12th of the year.

Watts broke up the shutout bid from Leevi Merilainen at 18:02. He recorded a power play goal from the right circle for his sixth of the year to make it 5-1.

Wichita went 1-for-2 on the power play. Allen was 0-for-1 on the man advantage.

With the loss, the Thunder have dropped six-straight. Watts tallied his first goal since December 17. Stinil has points in seven-straight. Kinal has three points in his last two games.

The Thunder remains at home next weekend, beginning on Friday night against Cincinnati.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.