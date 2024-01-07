Rush Escape Tulsa with Win
January 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 4-3 to the Rapid City Rush on Sunday evening.
For the first time on the weekend the Rush scored the opening goal, with Alex Aleardi feeding Blake Bennett on a two-on-one to solve Calle Clang for the first time in the series 6:50 into the game.
Tyler Poulsen tied the game 1-1 with his third goal of the weekend, powering a wrister from the slot through Matt Radomsky 1:35 into the middle period. Logan Nelson put the Rush back on top 2-1 1:34 later with his 10th of the season. Keanu Yamamato also found his 10th of the season on the frame, scoring with an extra attacker during a delayed penalty. Blake Bennett gave the Rush a 4-1 lead with a topshelf backhander with 21 seconds left in the period. Kyle Crnkovic immediately answered six seconds later, daggering an end-wall carom under the blocker arm of Radomsky to make it a 4-2 game headed into the final frame.
Brayden Sherbinin hammered home his first goal as an Oiler on a ruthless one timer from the right circle with 4:43 remaining to cut Rapid City's lead to 4-3.
With an empty net and the extra attacker on, the Oilers sent the puck beyond the goal line as time expired. After a review, the call of no goal stood, ending the game 4-3.
The Oilers continue at the BOK Center on Friday, Jan. 12, hosting the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time in franchise history at 7:05 p.m. for Hispanic Heritage Night.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
