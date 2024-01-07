Rush Escape Tulsa with Win

January 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, fell 4-3 to the Rapid City Rush on Sunday evening.

For the first time on the weekend the Rush scored the opening goal, with Alex Aleardi feeding Blake Bennett on a two-on-one to solve Calle Clang for the first time in the series 6:50 into the game.

Tyler Poulsen tied the game 1-1 with his third goal of the weekend, powering a wrister from the slot through Matt Radomsky 1:35 into the middle period. Logan Nelson put the Rush back on top 2-1 1:34 later with his 10th of the season. Keanu Yamamato also found his 10th of the season on the frame, scoring with an extra attacker during a delayed penalty. Blake Bennett gave the Rush a 4-1 lead with a topshelf backhander with 21 seconds left in the period. Kyle Crnkovic immediately answered six seconds later, daggering an end-wall carom under the blocker arm of Radomsky to make it a 4-2 game headed into the final frame.

Brayden Sherbinin hammered home his first goal as an Oiler on a ruthless one timer from the right circle with 4:43 remaining to cut Rapid City's lead to 4-3.

With an empty net and the extra attacker on, the Oilers sent the puck beyond the goal line as time expired. After a review, the call of no goal stood, ending the game 4-3.

The Oilers continue at the BOK Center on Friday, Jan. 12, hosting the Iowa Heartlanders for the first time in franchise history at 7:05 p.m. for Hispanic Heritage Night.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.