ECHL Transactions - January 7
January 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 7, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Savannah:
Michael McNiven, G
Worcester:
Ross Olsson, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Wheeler, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Shane Harper, F activated from reserve
Add Yushiroh Hirano, F activated from reserve
Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve
Delete Jace Isley, F recalled by Utica
Fort Wayne:
Add Taylor Brierley, D activated from reserve
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Mark Louis, D activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Justin Michaelian, F activated from Injured Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Francois Brassard, G activated from reserve
Add Alex Sheehy, D activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve
Delete Jimmy Lambert, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Matt Brassard, D activated from reserve
Add Alex Koopmeiners, F activated from reserve
Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on reserve
Delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve
Add James Melindy, D activated from Injured Reserve [1/6]
Delete Matt Brassard, D placed on reserve [1/6]
Orlando:
Delete Marc-Andre Gaudet, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Rapid City:
Add Grayson Valente, D signed contract, added to active roster
Toledo:
Add Jan Bednar, G activated from reserve
Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Jamie Rome, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from reserve
Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 7, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - January 7 - ECHL
- Marc-Andre Gaudet Reassigned by St. Louis Blues to Springfield Thunderbirds - Orlando Solar Bears
- Rush Sign Defenseman Valente from SPHL Evansville - Rapid City Rush
- Game Notes: January 7 - Rush at Tulsa Oilers - Rapid City Rush
- Glads Comeback Falls Short, Lose 7-4 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Wichita Closes Three-Game Series this Afternoon vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 4:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.