ECHL Transactions - January 7

January 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 7, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Michael McNiven, G

Worcester:

Ross Olsson, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Wheeler, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shane Harper, F activated from reserve

Add Yushiroh Hirano, F activated from reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on reserve

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve

Delete Jace Isley, F recalled by Utica

Fort Wayne:

Add Taylor Brierley, D activated from reserve

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Mark Louis, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Modry, D placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Justin Michaelian, F activated from Injured Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Iacopelli, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Francois Brassard, G activated from reserve

Add Alex Sheehy, D activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Keyser, G placed on reserve

Delete Jimmy Lambert, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Matt Brassard, D activated from reserve

Add Alex Koopmeiners, F activated from reserve

Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on reserve

Delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve

Add James Melindy, D activated from Injured Reserve [1/6]

Delete Matt Brassard, D placed on reserve [1/6]

Orlando:

Delete Marc-Andre Gaudet, D recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Rapid City:

Add Grayson Valente, D signed contract, added to active roster

Toledo:

Add Jan Bednar, G activated from reserve

Delete Rylan Parenteau, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Jamie Rome, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Fea, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from reserve

Delete Josh Boyko, G placed on reserve

