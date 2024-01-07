Growlers Defeat Grizzlies 6-2 on Sunday Afternoon

The Newfoundland Growlers got 2 goals from Grant Cruikshank as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Mary Brown's Centre. The Grizzlies ended their season series with Newfoundland with a record of 3-3.

The Growlers got off to a 3-0 lead after 1 period. Brock Caufield scored 1:24 in to begin the scoring. Growlers captain Todd Skirving scored on the power play 9:43 in. Cruikshank made it a 3-0 game 18:03 in. Utah goaltender Dante Giannuzzi saved 11 of 14 in the period. He was pulled in favor of Will Cranley, who saved 15 of 18 over the final 40 minutes of play.

Newfoundland extended the lead 13:57 in as Neil Shea scored his 10th of the season. Keenan Suthers had 3 assists in the first 4 goals of the game. Utah got on the board 19:31 in as Kyle Mayhew scored a power play goal from the slot for his 7th of the season. Brett Stapley and Josh Wesley got the assists. Mayhew and Stapley each extended their point streak to 6 games. Stapley had 2 assists in the game as he has 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) in his last 6 games. Wesley now has a power play point in 4 straight games. Growlers led 4-1 after 2 frames.

Cruikshank scored his second of the game 35 seconds into the third period to make it a 5-1 game. Utah's second goal of the night was scored by Brandon Cutler, who got his team leading 11th goal of the season. Stapley got his second assist of the night. Growlers got their second power play goal of the game as Zach O'Brien scored his 9th of the year 8:43 in. Newfoundland won their second straight game as their record goes to 16-12-5 on the year. Utah falls to 12-19.

Growlers goaltender Dryden McKay stopped 27 of 29 in the win. Newfoundland outshot Utah 32 to 29.

The Grizzlies road trip continues with a 3-game series at Allen on Wednesday and Friday at 6:10 pm and Saturday at 3:10 pm.

3 stars

1. Grant Cruikshank (Newfoundland) - 2 goals, +2, 4 shots.

2. Keenan Suthers (Newfoundland) - 3 assists, +1, 3 shots.

3. Neil Shea (Newfoundland) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 2 shots.

