DeRidder Denies Career-Best 43 Shots to Silence Komets, 3-2

January 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - Iowa Heartlanders goaltender Drew DeRidder blocked a career-high 43 shots and the Heartlanders beat the Fort Wayne Komets, 3-2, Sunday at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. DeRidder made 21 saves in the third period, the most saves a Heartlanders goaltender has made in a game this season and the second-most saves ever in a period by a Heartlanders goaltender (Trevin Kozlowski, 23 saves in 1st period at FW, 12/4/21).

Max Johnson scored the first two goals of the game for his first multi-goal game of the season and Iowa never trailed.

He opened the scoring for Iowa with his second of the season and second in the last week, giving Iowa the lead with 4:14 to go in the first. Ben Brinkman shot it off the goaltender's chest and Johnson threw it in off the rebound at the low slot.

Jake Durflinger scored the game-winning goal on the power play halfway through the third to give the Landers a 3-1 edge. After an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by the Komets, Durflinger sniped it from the goal line over the shoulder of Brett Brochu (L, 19 saves).

Ethan Keppen scored the Komets' only goal of the third to cut the lead to 3-2 with seven minutes left.

Iowa visits Tulsa for the first time in team history, wrapping up a seven-game road trip with games Friday at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

The Heartlanders are next at home Mon., Jan. 15 at 2:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - schools are off for the day and bring your kids out for a great day at Xtream Arena. Tickets in the seating bowl are $15 for every section!

Iowa continues a three-game homestand vs. Wheeling on Fri., Jan. 19 at 6:35 p.m. on Affiliation Night presented by DASH Auctions, celebrating Iowa's proud affiliation with the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild.

On Sat., Jan. 20 at 6:05 p.m. against Wheeling, the Heartlanders are back at Xtream Arena for Dash's Birthday Party, presented by Paul Park Real Estate. Join the Heartlanders mascot Dash and dozens of his mascot friends for a family-friendly Saturday night at Xtream Arena. On the 20th, youth tickets for the game are $5 with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2023-24 season

Here are some of the best options to make sure you experience the family-friendly entertainment of Heartlanders Hockey at Xtream Arena this season!

Heartlanders 3-Pack: The perfect gift to catch Heartlanders Hockey! Receive one ticket to each of the three Heartlanders games listed below and $25 merchandise credit in The Silo-Heartlanders Team Store. Friday, January 19 @ 6:35pm - Minnesota Wild Affiliation Night | Saturday, February 10 @ 6:00pm - Cancer Awareness Night | Saturday, April 13 @ 6:00pm - Fan Appreciation Night

18-game plans: With more than half the home season remaining, join us with an 18-game ticket plan, including the many perks, savings and advantages of being a half-season member.

12-game plans: Grab tickets to your favorite 12 games! 12-game plans include savings on individually-priced tickets!

Flex Plans: Enjoy the service, savings and game dates that work best for you! Flex plans include "any game" ticket vouchers that are good for any home game during the 2023-24 regular season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.