Marc-Andre Gaudet Reassigned by St. Louis Blues to Springfield Thunderbirds
January 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today (Jan. 7) the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues have reassigned defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet to the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds.
Gaudet, 20, recorded 12 points (3g-9a) in 26 games with the Solar Bears this season.
Prior to his professional career, the St. Ignace, New Brunswick native was a veteran of the QMJHL playing 169 games over four seasons, scoring 107 points (29g-78a) from the blueline.
Gaudet was selected by the Blues in the fifth round, 152nd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.
