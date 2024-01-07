Marc-Andre Gaudet Reassigned by St. Louis Blues to Springfield Thunderbirds

January 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today (Jan. 7) the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues have reassigned defenseman Marc-Andre Gaudet to the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Gaudet, 20, recorded 12 points (3g-9a) in 26 games with the Solar Bears this season.

Prior to his professional career, the St. Ignace, New Brunswick native was a veteran of the QMJHL playing 169 games over four seasons, scoring 107 points (29g-78a) from the blueline.

Gaudet was selected by the Blues in the fifth round, 152nd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.