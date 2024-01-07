Wichita Closes Three-Game Series this Afternoon vs. Allen

Wichita Thunder forward Connor MacEachern vs. the Allen Americans

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a three-game series this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against Allen.

This is the fifth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 56-87-13 against Allen and 29-40-7 at home against the Americans.

Last night, the Americans earned a 5-4 victory over the Thunder. Allen extended its winning streak to four games and handed the Thunder their fifth-straight loss.

Allen moved into fourth place with 31 points. Wichita is tied for sixth with 24 points.

After today, the Thunder won't face the Americans until Valentine's Day with a trip to the Dallas Metroplex. So far in the season-series, the road team has won every game.

Peter Bates is having a great start to the season. The Chicago native is third in the league in scoring with 41 points, and tied for fourth in goals with 18. Bates tallied two assists last night and has points in three-straight.

Jay Dickman recorded his 14th goal of the season last night. He has goals in two of the last three games. Dickman is tied for first with nine power play tallies and tied for fourth with 16 power play points. He has 30 points (14g, 16a) in 32 games.

Jason Pineo made quite an impact in last night's game. He tallied his second shorthanded goal of the season and had a fighting major. The rookie forward has eight points (3g, 5a) in 32 games.

THUNDERBOLTS...Xavier Pouliot is first among rookies with 23 minor penalties and third among rookies with 66 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for second with five major penalties...Lleyton Moore is fourth in power play assists for rookies (8) and tied for fourth in power play points for rookies (10)...Ryan Finnegan is first among rookies in shooting percentage (27.3%)...Wichita is 5-4-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-2-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 7-2-1 when leading after two...

ALLEN NOTES - Hank Crone is tied for seventh with 35 points...Colby McAuley is tied for first with nine power play goals...Kris Myllari leads the league with 15 power play assists, 19 power play points and is fourth among defenseman with 30 points...Mark Sinclair is fifth in saves (575)...Allen is third in the league in average penalty minutes per game (16.91)...Allen is 10-4-1 when scoring first...Allen is seventh on the power play (23.6%)...

