Rush Send Rights to Kyle Rhodes to Wichita
June 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush announced on Monday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that the rights to defenseman Kyle Rhodes have been traded to the Wichita Thunder. This fulfills the future considerations promised to the Thunder in a three-team trade from March that netted Rapid City forward Avery Peterson.
Rhodes appeared in seven games and had six assists for the Rush in the regular season after being acquired from the Norfolk Admirals in a trade on the trade deadline on March 31. He then skated in 11 games in the postseason and scored one goal. Rhodes had six goals and 11 assists in 49 games for Norfolk before arriving in Rapid City.
This completes the three-team trade that brought Peterson to Rapid City from the Florida Everblades and sent Jake Wahlin to the Thunder along with future considerations. Peterson played nine regular season games for the Rush after his acquisition on March 29 and had three goals and six assists. In 11 postseason games, he netted four goals along with four assists.
Rush Send Rights to Kyle Rhodes to Wichita
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
