Icemen Announce a Pair of Roster Transactions

June 13, 2022







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today the following transactions:

The Wheeling Nailers have acquired defenseman Pavel Vorobei from the Icemen to complete the terms of a future considerations trade made on January 21, 2022 that sent forward Brendan Harris to the Icemen.

In addition, the Reading Royals have acquired forward Ben Hawerchuk from the Icemen to complete the terms of a future considerations trade made on October 20, 2021 that sent defenseman Kyle McKenzie to the Icemen.

Today was the ECHL's deadline for teams to complete all Future Consideration trades made during the 2021-22 season.

