Oilers Complete Pair of Trades as Futures Deadline Looms

June 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Monday the completion of two trades with the Orlando Solar Bears, fulfilling two separate future considerations deals.

The Oilers acquired a Future Considerations deal from Orlando during the 2021-22 season, dealing goaltender Kai Edmonds on Boxing Day of 2021. In return, the Oilers receive forward Quinn Ryan of the Indy Fuel from the Orlando Solar Bears in a three-team futures exchange. Ryan, 26, played the majority of last season with Utah, notching 24 points (12G, 12A) in 57 games with the Grizzlies. The Branchville, NJ native played collegiately for ACHA Liberty, compiling 235 points (88G, 147A) in just 147 games with the Flames. A right-handed shot, Ryan logged four assists in six games against the Oilers last campaign.

Tulsa also finalized a futures deal with Orlando ahead of the futures deadline, completing the trade that brought Joe Garreffa to Tulsa just before the trade deadline by sending Carson Denomie to the Solar Bears. Denomie won the Oilers' "Most Improved Player Award" at the end of the season, finishing his rookie campaign with 37 points (13G, 24A) in 63 games with Tulsa. Garreffa led the Oilers in scoring in the final nine games of the regular season, logging seven goals and seven assists for 14 points. The Toronto native led Tulsa in playoff scoring as well, notching nine points (3G, 6A) in just seven appearances.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.