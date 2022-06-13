Fuel Complete 2021-22 Future Considerations Trades

June 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel announced Monday four transactions that satisfied future considerations owed from deals over the 2021-22 season.

Indy traded forward Quinn Ryan to the Tulsa Oilers, completing the futures portion of the Pavel Vorobei trade to the Orlando Solar Bears on December 13, 2021.

Indy traded goaltender Michael Lackey to the Maine Mariners, completing the transaction from December 30, 2021 where the Fuel acquired defenseman Brycen Martin.

Martin, 26, skated in 56 ECHL games during the 2021-22 season, 39 of those with Indy. He tallied four goals (all with Indy) and 28 assists (19 with Indy). The 6-foot-2, 209-pound defenseman was drafted in the third round, no. 74 overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2014 NHL draft.

Indy acquired forward Brenden Locke from the Trois-Rivieres Lions, completing the futures portion of the Mike Lee transaction on February 16, 2022.

Locke, 24, signed a Standard Player Contract with the Lions on March 23, 2022 where he played in 16 games and tallied nine total points (three goals, six assists). Before joining Trois-Rivieres, Locke played four seasons with the NCAA's Division I Cornell University. While at Cornell, he skated in 123 games, scored 23 goals and tallied 56 assists.

Indy traded forward Jared Thomas to the Norfolk Admirals, completing the transaction from March 10, 2022 where the Fuel acquired forward Chase Lang.

Lang, 25, spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with the Norfolk Admirals where he tallied 28 total points (17 goals, 11 assists) and 107 penalty minutes in 43 games. He skated in two games for the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves on a PTO contract in late January 2021. After Lang joined the Fuel's roster, he played in eight games and tallied one goal, two assists and seven penalty minutes.

Along with the rest of the ECHL, the Fuel will submit their Season-Ending Roster for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, June 15. Teams can begin the process of signing players and extending qualifying offers for the 2022-23 season as early as Thursday, June 16.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.