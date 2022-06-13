Mariners Complete Future Considerations Trades

June 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The ECHL's deadline for completing future considerations trades was Monday, and the Mariners made three moves to wrap up deals from the 2021-22 season. The Mariners have acquired the rights to goaltender Michael Lackey, while moving the rights of two players elsewhere.

Lackey's rights come from the Indy Fuel, competing a trade from December 2021, that saw defenseman Zach Malatesta come to Maine. While defenseman Brycen Martin was dealt to Indy at the time, a future consideration was also included in the move. Lackey appeared in nine games for the Fuel last season with a record of 3-5-0, a 2.96 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage. He also saw two games in the AHL on loan to the Chicago Wolves. Lackey will enter his third professional season, spending 2020-21 with the Orlando Solar Bears. He played collegiately at Harvard University and Providence College from 2015-19. Lackey is a 6'4, 215 pound netminder, originally from Washington, D.C..

The first of two futures owed by the Mariners was to the South Carolina Stingrays for last September's trade that brought forward Cam Askew to Maine. Completing the deal, the rights to defenseman Brendan St-Louis were moved to the Stingrays. St-Louis played 29 games for the Mariners in his rookie season of 2021-22, with three assists. He also played one game in the Southern Professional Hockey League for the Peoria Rivermen.

To complete a March 2022 trade for goaltender Stefanos Lekkas, the Mariners have moved the rights of forward Andrew Romano to the Wheeling Nailers. Also a rookie, Romano played 26 games for Maine in 2021-22, scoring four goals and adding one assist. Romano had originally signed with the Mariners prior to the 2020-21 season, but the pandemic forced him to play in the SPHL, splitting time between the Huntsville Havoc and Macon Mayhem.

Next up on the list of the ECHL's critical offseason dates is Wednesday's season ending roster deadline. The season ending roster is the next step in the players rights protection process and can include up to 20 players. Players can begin re-signing on Thursday, June 16th. Players that do not sign can be issued a qualifying offer by June 30th.

The Mariners 2022-23 season is presented by Hannaford To Go, and begins on Friday, October 21st at Trois-Rivieres, followed by the home opener on Saturday, October 22nd also against the Lions.

ECHL Stories from June 13, 2022

