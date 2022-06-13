Glads Send Bates, Campbell to Wichita to Finish Graves Trade

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Monday that forward Peter Bates and defenseman Greg Campbell have been traded to the Wichita Thunder to fulfill the remaining future considerations of a trade that brought defenseman Jacob Graves to Atlanta.

"We all appreciated the hard play and commitment that Peter and Greg exhibited while they were in Atlanta," said Team President Jerry James. "I wish them luck in Wichita."

Billy Constantinou was also sent from Atlanta to Wichita in exchange for Graves on Mar. 31 at the inception of the deal.

"We lost two good Gladiators, but that is part of the business," said Head Coach Jeff Pyle. "At the time, we needed a defenseman based on how beat up we were. It's a trade I would make 100 times out of 100. I wish them both the best."

The deadline for all future considerations closed at 3:00 PM ET on Monday, June 13.

Bates made his professional debut with the Gladiators on Mar. 25 against the Rapid City Rush. His first pro goal came just days later on Apr. 1 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The St. Norbert University product finished his first professional stint with five points (3G-2A) in 11 games with Atlanta. He also appeared in three Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Gladiators.

Campbell finished his second season in Atlanta with two goals, five assists, seven points, and 44 penalty minutes. All four were career highs. The Oakville, Ontario native tallied an assist in four Kelly Cup Playoff games this past season.

All ECHL teams are required to submit their 2021-22 Season-Ending Rosters by 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, June 15. Teams are permitted to stash 20 players on the Season-Ending Roster. This list includes players that were signed to an ECHL contract during the 2021-22 season who's rights the Gladiators seek to hold over for the 2022-23 campaign.

