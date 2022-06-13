Americans Complete Future Consideration Trades
June 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that the team has completed their future considerations deals with the South Carolina Stingrays and Worcester Railers.
Head Coach and General Manager Chad Costello said the Stingrays have selected Forward Gavin Gould as the future considerations in last season's Colby McAuley trade. Gould was on the list of names for South Carolina to choose from at the time of the trade. The Americans also owed Worcester a player and today defenseman Phil Beaulieu was dealt to the Railers.
In 23 games with the Americans last season, Gavin Gould had 26 points (9 goals and 17 assists). Phil Beaulieu had 38 points in 61 games for Allen.
The Americans begin their 14th season of professional hockey this October. Season Tickets for the 2022-2023 season are on sale NOW by calling 972-912-1000. CLICK HERE for the full 2022-2023 schedule.
