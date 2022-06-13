Thunder Announces Four Future Considerations Trades

WICHITA Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced the completion of four future consideration trades this afternoon.

The Thunder have acquired the rights to the following players:

Kyle Rhodes from Rapid City, which was a part of the three-team trade between the Thunder, Rush and Everblades.

Greg Campbell and Peter Bates, which completes the trade that saw defenseman Jacob Graves sent to Atlanta.

Gianluca Esteves, which completes the trade that saw defenseman Sean Allen sent to Cincinnati.

Rhodes, 24, joined Rapid City this past season in late March for their playoff run. A native of Ashbury, Virginia, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound blueliner recorded 17 points (6g, 11a) in 49 games for Norfolk and then added six assists in seven regular season games for the Rush.

Campbell, 27, recently completed his second go-around with Atlanta. A native of Oakville, Ontario, the 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman played in 49 games this past season for the Gladiators. He finished with seven points (2g, 5a) and added one assist in four playoff games.

Bates, 25, turned pro last season after finishing his college career at St. Norbert College (NCAA D-III). A native of Evanston, Illinois, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward had five points (3g, 2a) in 11 games for the Gladiators. His best season at the collegiate level came last year when he racked up 58 points (28g, 30a) in 31 games.

Esteves, 25, recently finished his rookie season as a pro. A native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound forward had 24 points (9g, 15a) in 57 games for Cincinnati.

Wichita has two remaining future consideration trades to complete with Florida and Toledo, which will be finalized and announced on Thursday.

ECHL teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15. Wichita will announce its Season-Ending Roster on Thursday to coincide with the completion of the two future considerations trades with Florida and Toledo.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2021-22.

