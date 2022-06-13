Admirals Complete Future Considerations Trades from 2021-22 Season

NORFOLK, VA - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced the completion of three future considerations trades on Monday afternoon.

On March 10, the Admirals traded Chase Lang to the Indy Fuel in exchange for forwards Ryan Valentini, Joe Widmar, and future considerations. Valentini and Widmar combined for a total of 31 points in 19 games with the Admirals. To complete the trade with Indy, the Admirals have acquired forward Jared Thomas.

Thomas, 28, spent the last two seasons with the Fuel, in which he played 127 games and registered 94 total points. This past season, he led the Fuel with 56 points (19g, 37a).

The Hermantown, Minn. native played his collegiate career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth from 2014 to 2018. He played in 163 games with the Bulldogs and posted 60 points.

During his senior season, Thomas captured a National Championship and tallied 11 goals and 15 assists. In the National Championship Game against Notre Dame, Thomas scored the second goal of the game in an eventual victory.

2018-19 was his first season as a professional and Thomas spent the majority of that season with the Tulsa Oilers. He was second on the team with 65 points (21g, 44a).

In his four seasons as a professional, he has posted at least 30 points every season.

On December 21, 2021, the Admirals sent forward Anthony Gagnon to the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations. To complete the trade, the Admirals have acquired forward Kenny Hausinger from the Royals.

Hausinger, 26, joins the Admirals for his second full season as a professional. He recently completed his first season in Reading, where he posted 40 points in 57 games (12g, 28a). In the Royals' playoff run, Hausinger was fifth on the team with seven points.

His younger brother, Christian, played in 25 games with the Admirals in 2021-22.

Before turning pro, Hausinger played four years at UMASS-Lowell (D-I). He posted at least 18 points in each of his four seasons and was an assistant captain during his senior season.

On February 25, the Admirals acquired defenseman Alex Stevens from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for future considerations. To complete the trade, the Admirals have dealt defenseman Sam Thibault to the Nailers.

