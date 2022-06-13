Join Us for Our End of Season Celebration on Wednesday, June 15
June 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
What a season.
It was a season to celebrate, Walleye fans. Records broken. Brabham Cup champs. Central Division champs. Western Conference champs. Join us on Wednesday, June 15 for our end of season celebration event and give a final farewell to the 2021-22 Walleye coaches and players who made it a year to remember.
WHEN: Wednesday, June 15
TIME: 6 - 8 p.m.
DOORS OPEN: 5:30 p.m. (enter through Jefferson doors)
Hear from head coach Dan Watson (and maybe even a player or two!) as they look back on one of the best Walleye seasons of all-time. Following an end-of-season highlight video, players and coaches will be stationed throughout the floor of the Huntington Center for photos and autographs. Team photos and 2022-23 schedule posters will be given out upon entrance and can be used for autographs.
Game-Used Equipment Sale
Game-used and signed equipment, including pucks, sticks, gloves, and helmets, will be available for purchase at the Swamp Shop main store.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 13, 2022
- Join Us for Our End of Season Celebration on Wednesday, June 15 - Toledo Walleye
- Kirk MacDonald Resigns as Royals Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations - Reading Royals
- Recap of 2022 Kelly Cup Finals - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Walleye Stories
- Join Us for Our End of Season Celebration on Wednesday, June 15
- Walleyes' Season Ends in Game 5 of Kelly Cup Finals
- Walleye Drop Game 4 in Overtime, 3-2, to Everblades
- Hawkins Scores Twice as Walleye Down Everblades, 4-1
- Walleye Fall to Everblades, 3-1, in Game 2 of Kelly Cup Finals