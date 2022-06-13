Solar Bears Acquire Carson Denomie from Oilers

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the following transactions were completed prior to Monday's 3 p.m. ET ECHL future considerations trade deadline:

Orlando acquires forward Quinn Ryan from the Indy Fuel to complete the Dec. 13, 2021 transaction that sent defenseman Pavel Vorobei to Indy

Orlando subsequently trades Ryan to the Tulsa Oilers to complete the Dec. 22, 2021 transaction that saw Orlando acquire goaltender Kai Edmonds from Tulsa

Orlando acquires forward Carson Denomie from Tulsa to complete the future considerations portion the Solar Bears received as compensation for the March 23, 2022 transaction that saw forward Joe Garreffa reassigned from Orlando to Tulsa by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League

Denomie (DEH-noh-mee), 22, registered 37 points (13g-24a) in 63 regular season games for the Oilers in his first season of professional hockey and appeared in four playoff contests. His four game-winning goals tied for the team lead and his seven power-play assists were also tied for tops among Tulsa rookies.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-1, 194-pound native of Regina, Saskatchewan played in the Western Hockey League for Kamloops, Moose Jaw and Regina, tallying 109 points (49g-60a) in 222 games.

