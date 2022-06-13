Kirk MacDonald Resigns as Royals Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations

June 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday that Kirk MacDonald has resigned as the team's head coach and director of hockey operations.

"Kirk has been an intricate part of our team and community as both a player and coach for nine seasons," said Royals' general manager David Farrar. "His dedication to his players, team personnel, and the game of hockey is second to none."

"It has been an honour to be the head coach of the Royals for the past five seasons," stated Coach MacDonald. "First I'd like to thank GM David Farrar and the BCCCA for the opportunity to lead this team. You are only as good as your ownership in pro sports and they have given us all the tools needed to succeed and then some. Assistants Pat Wellar, Mike Marcou, Nick Luukko, and James Henry have made my job easy with their knowledge and work ethic. Jason Macdonald and Sean Berberich are the best training staff in the ECHL and I have been lucky to work alongside them for all these years. I need to thank all the Royals players for their hard work and effort while wearing the Royals jersey. Lastly, I'd like to thank my wife, Caroline for her support and understanding since I started coaching back in 2013. We are looking forward to this new challenge but will always look back on our time in Reading fondly"

MacDonald has accepted a position as head coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League.

After two seasons on the ice in the Royals uniform, MacDonald served as head coach of the Royals for five seasons. During MacDonald's tenure as the team's head coach, the Royals compiled a record of 158-86-34 in regular season games. The team qualified for the playoffs in four of the five seasons with MacDonald at the helm as head coach or interim-head coach. The team captured a Division and Conference title under MacDonald, both in the 2021-22 season where they finished tied for the most points (99) in a regular season in franchise history.

MacDonald began as an assistant coach under coach Larry Courville in July of 2014. MacDonald served as interim head coach from April 3rd, 2017 until he was named head coach on May 24th, 2017. MacDonald was the Royals seventh head coach in the team's twenty-year history.

Farrar concluded, "On behalf of the entire Reading Royals organization and community, we thank Kirk for his service with the team, and we wish him and his family the best in his future endeavors."

-

2022-23 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.