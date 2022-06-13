Stingrays Acquire Trio of Skaters

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced on Monday the acquisition of rights for three players, Brendan St. Louis, Grant Cooper, and Gavin Gould to complete previous trades as part of future considerations.

St. Louis, 21, comes from the Maine Mariners in return for a trade initially made on September 16th that sent Cam Askew to Maine. The native of Baie-Comeau, QC spent his rookie campaign on the blue line for the Mariners, tallying three assists in 29 games as well as suiting up for the Peoria Rivermen of the SPHL for one game, picking up one more assist.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Cooper joins the Stingrays following his first year of professional hockey with the Reading Royals where he appeared in 59 games, scoring seven goals and adding 15 assists. The 25-year-old forward fulfills an initial trade from February 22nd that also brought Cam Strong to South Carolina in exchange for Logan Flodell.

Gould, 26, selected as a 2022 ECHL All-Star, heads to South Carolina via the Allen Americans to settle a deal from March 31st that sent Colby McAuley to Texas. The first-year pro began his rookie season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, appearing in five games and tallying three points before being traded to the Americans on November 15th. While in Allen, the forward posted 26 points on nine goals and 17 assists in 23 games played, earning a spot on the 2022 ECHL All-Star Classic roster.

Upcoming ECHL Important Dates

Wednesday, June 15 - Season-Ending Rosters (3 p.m. ET)

Thursday, June 16 - Signing Period begins

Thursday, June 30 - Qualifying Offers

Teams may begin signing players to Standard Player Contracts beginning this Thursday, June 16th.

The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

