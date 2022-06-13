ECHL Transactions - June 13
June 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, June 13, 2022:
Adirondack:
Delete Jake Hamilton, D traded to Cincinnati
Allen:
Delete Gavin Gould, F traded to South Carolina
Delete Philip Beaulieu, D traded to Worcester
Atlanta:
Delete Greg Campbell, D traded to Wichita
Delete Peter Bates, F traded to Wichita
Cincinnati:
Delete Gianluca Esteves, F traded to Wichita
Fort Wayne:
Delete Brenden Locke, F traded to Kansas City
Indy:
Delete Jared Thomas, F traded to Norfolk
Delete Quinn Ryan, F traded to Orlando
Delete Michael Lackey, G traded to Maine
Jacksonville:
Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F traded to Reading
Delete Pavel Vorobei, D traded to Wheeling
Kansas City:
Delete Brenden Locke, F traded to Indy
Maine:
Delete Brendan St-Louis, D traded to South Carolina
Delete Andrew Romano, F traded to Wheeling
Norfolk:
Delete Samuel Thibault, D traded to Wheeling
Orlando:
Delete Quinn Ryan, F traded to Tulsa
Rapid City:
Delete Kyle Rhodes, D traded to Wichita
Reading:
Delete Grant Cooper, F traded to South Carolina
Delete Trevor Gooch, F traded to Wheeling
Delete Jacob Pritchard, F traded to Cincinnati
Delete Kenny Hausinger, F traded to Norfolk
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Brenden Locke, F traded to Fort Wayne
Tulsa:
Delete Carson Denomie, F traded to Orlando
Utah:
Delete Mason Mannek, F traded to Cincinnati
Wheeling:
Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G traded to Trois-Rivières
Worcester:
Delete Max Newton, F traded to Reading
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 13, 2022
- Fuel Complete 2021-22 Future Considerations Trades - Indy Fuel
- Rush Send Rights to Kyle Rhodes to Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - June 13 - ECHL
- Solar Bears Acquire Carson Denomie from Oilers - Orlando Solar Bears
- Admirals Complete Future Considerations Trades from 2021-22 Season - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Announces Four Future Considerations Trades - Wichita Thunder
- Glads Send Bates, Campbell to Wichita to Finish Graves Trade - Atlanta Gladiators
- Oilers Complete Pair of Trades as Futures Deadline Looms - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Acquire Trio of Skaters - South Carolina Stingrays
- Nailers Announce Details of Future Considerations Trades - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Complete Future Considerations Trades - Maine Mariners
- Join Us for Our End of Season Celebration on Wednesday, June 15 - Toledo Walleye
- Kirk MacDonald Resigns as Royals Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations - Reading Royals
- Recap of 2022 Kelly Cup Finals - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.