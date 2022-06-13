ECHL Transactions - June 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, June 13, 2022:

Adirondack:

Delete Jake Hamilton, D traded to Cincinnati

Allen:

Delete Gavin Gould, F traded to South Carolina

Delete Philip Beaulieu, D traded to Worcester

Atlanta:

Delete Greg Campbell, D traded to Wichita

Delete Peter Bates, F traded to Wichita

Cincinnati:

Delete Gianluca Esteves, F traded to Wichita

Fort Wayne:

Delete Brenden Locke, F traded to Kansas City

Indy:

Delete Jared Thomas, F traded to Norfolk

Delete Quinn Ryan, F traded to Orlando

Delete Michael Lackey, G traded to Maine

Jacksonville:

Delete Ben Hawerchuk, F traded to Reading

Delete Pavel Vorobei, D traded to Wheeling

Kansas City:

Delete Brenden Locke, F traded to Indy

Maine:

Delete Brendan St-Louis, D traded to South Carolina

Delete Andrew Romano, F traded to Wheeling

Norfolk:

Delete Samuel Thibault, D traded to Wheeling

Orlando:

Delete Quinn Ryan, F traded to Tulsa

Rapid City:

Delete Kyle Rhodes, D traded to Wichita

Reading:

Delete Grant Cooper, F traded to South Carolina

Delete Trevor Gooch, F traded to Wheeling

Delete Jacob Pritchard, F traded to Cincinnati

Delete Kenny Hausinger, F traded to Norfolk

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Brenden Locke, F traded to Fort Wayne

Tulsa:

Delete Carson Denomie, F traded to Orlando

Utah:

Delete Mason Mannek, F traded to Cincinnati

Wheeling:

Delete Louis-Philippe Guindon, G traded to Trois-Rivières

Worcester:

Delete Max Newton, F traded to Reading

