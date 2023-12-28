Rush Acquire Mason McCarty from Reading

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Mason McCarty has been acquired from the Reading Royals.

McCarty joins the Rush in exchange for cash considerations, after appearing in 14 games for the Royals this season. He has a goal and four assists in those 14 appearances.

After four years of WHL hockey split between Saskatoon and Red Deer, McCarty broke into the ECHL with the Rush during the 2018-19 season. After not finding an ECHL home, he turned back to Canada where he spent three years with Acadia University. At Acadia he was teammates with both Maurizio Colella and T.J. Fergus.

Last season, McCarty played 41 games with the Kalamazoo Wings logging 13 goals and 12 assists. The 25-point season was his highest output since pacing the Red Deer Rebels in points during the 2017-18 season with 74 points in 69 games.

McCarty and the Rush square off against the Iowa Heartlanders tomorrow night at The Monument at 7:05 p.m.

