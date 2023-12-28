Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Florida Everblades (7:30pm)

December 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-8-0-0) vs. Florida Everblades (11-9-4-0)

December 28, 2023 | 7:30 PM ET | Regular Season Game #29

Hertz Arena

Referees: Brendan Schreider (12)

Linesmen: Nathan Frechette (49), Billy Gubelman (77)

TONIGHT'S STORYLINES

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1st South, 1st East) open a three-game set with the Florida Everblades (5th South, 9th East) after taking two of three previous meeting in November.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 7:15PM

LISTEN: Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS EVERBLADES SERIES

Regular Season Record:

Overall: (2-1-0-0) Home:(2-1-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 12, 2023 - Greenville 4 vs Florida 5

Next Meeting:

December 29, 2023 Greenville at Florida

22-23 Regular Season Record:

Greenville : (3-1-2-0)

All-Time Record:

(57-56-20)

QUICK BITS

THREE OF A KIND

Jake Smith's pre-break surge has turned heads and helped jolt the Swamp Rabbits' offense to life. In his last three games, Smith has posted the same stat line, one goal and one assist. The three-game stretch is Smith's best set of consecutive performances this season, having previously posted a goal and an assist in back-to-back games in mid-November against the Jacksonville Icemen. In the most recent outing, Smith recorded his fifth power-play goal of the season, keeping him on pace to surpass last season's mark of 10 while a member of the Florida Everblades.

KILLIN' IT ON THE ROAD

There have been many contributing factors to Greenville's 10-3 road record, including its league-leading road penalty-kill unit. In 13 games away from Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville has allowed just four goals on 38 times shorthanded. Not only has Greenville locked down opponents' power-plays, but they have also kept those units off the ice, posting the third fewest penalty minutes per game in the ECHL.

TANNER TURNS IT ON

Tanner Eberle left the previous meeting with the Everblades, the November 12 loss, early with injury and would miss all seven games of Greenville's November road trip. Since his return to the lineup earlier this month, Eberle has settled into form and, most recently, has posted his best stretch of the season. Over the last three games, Eberle has recorded a goal in each performance and added an assist for a multi-point night this past Saturday against Savannah.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.