Mason McCarty Traded to Rapid City for Cash Considerations

December 28, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals forward Mason McCarty

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals forward Mason McCarty(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Mason McCarty has been traded to Rapid City in exchange for Cash Considerations.

McCarty, 26, recorded five points (1g-4a), eight penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 14 games for the Royals this season.

The 5'10", 185-pound, right-shot forward played 15 games for Rapid City in his first professional season in 2018-19. With the Rush, McCarty recorded 10 points (6g, 4a) and 18 penalty minutes. McCarty attended Acadia University in the U Sports between 2019-22 before returning to the ECHL with Kalamazoo prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. McCarty registered 25 points (13g, 12a) and 26 penalty minutes in 43 regular season games before joining Iowa on March 31, 2023. McCarty did not appear in a game for the Heartlanders.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals host the Worcester Railers in a three-game series beginning on December 29 for their Hearing Loss Awareness Night presented by OneWell Health Care and Pennsylvania Walk4Hearing.

Order tickets for Hearing Loss Awareness Night on Dec. 29: royalshockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.